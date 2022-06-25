In the seventh month, Viviane Araújo leaves her belly showing with her thong: “Dazzling”

Pregnant for the first time, Viviane Araújo lets her belly appear in the pool and her full cleavage steals the show; Look

Pregnant for the first time, the actress Viviane Araújo enchanted her followers this Saturday (25) when she woke up very bold. In the seventh month, the Carnival muse jumped out of bed and put on a bikini to enjoy the sun and blue sky in Rio de Janeiro.

waiting for the little one Joaquimthe first child of the actress with Guilherme Militão, Viviane Araújo clicked on a black G-string while enjoying a lavish breakfast by the pool.

With her hair up and sunglasses, the 47-year-old pregnant woman stole the show by showing her huge belly and attracted eyes by putting on her full cleavage to play.

“Good morning dear ones”, she wrote in the caption, interacting with fans.

“Gorgeous”drooled a follower in the comments section. “What a beautiful mother”applauded another. “The most beautiful”, one more enchanted.

BEAUTIFUL!

