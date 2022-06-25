Income Tax Refund can now be consulted: learn how to do it

At the end of June, the Federal Revenue will pay the 2nd batch of the Income Tax Refund. Check if you’re in it!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

This Thursday (23), the Federal Revenue releases consultations for the 2nd batch of the 2022 Income Tax Refund. As was done before, the consultation begins a week before the filing date, which will take place on June 30 .

The first batch was already paid in May and was intended for Brazilians who fit legal priorities, such as the elderly and people with disabilities. According to the Revenue, in the 2nd batch, R$ 6.3 billion will be paid.

How do I know when I will receive a tax refund?

First of all, you need to understand how the Income Tax refund works. Every year the refund is made in monthly batches, the first batch being for priority taxpayers (elderly, people with disabilities and teachers) and the others in order of delivery of the income tax return.

This means that the faster the document is delivered, the faster the payment. To find out which batch you are on, it is necessary to make a query on the Revenue website.

Income Tax Refund batch consultation

To find out if your payment will be released in this next batch, the taxpayer must access the Meu Imposto de Renda website and in the list of services click on “Consult the Refund”.

For the simple query, just access this link and inform the CPF, year of declaration (2022) and date of birth.

Income Tax Refund payment schedule

This year, the IRS separated the refund payments into five different batches. Check the debit date of each of them:

Batch Payday 1st 05/31 2nd 06/30 3rd 07/29 4th 08/31 5th 09/30 Source: Federal Revenue

Remembering that the refund will be deposited in the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration. If the credit is not carried out, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com