Indigenous man dies in confrontation with police in MS – 06/25/2022 – Daily life

An indigenous person from the Guarani-Kaiowá ethnic group was shot dead and at least seven other indigenous people were injured in the early hours of Friday (24), in a confrontation with police officers from the Shock Police Battalion in Amambai, Mato Grosso do Sul, in the region of border with Paraguay.

The clash that ended in the death of Vito Fernandes, 42, took place in an area claimed by the community as belonging to the village.

The indigenous people who are in the area told the Indigenous Missionary Council that another young man died at the scene of the conflict, shot and that there are more wounded.

The state government stated that three police officers were also injured and denies that it had sent special troops from the Military Police to carry out repossession, as this would be the responsibility of the Federal Police.

According to information from the indigenous leader João Guato, from Aldeia Amambai, about 30 Guarani-Kaiowá entered the Borda da Mata farm on Thursday night, claimed by them as part of the Amambai village, in the territory called Guapoy.

The rural producer called the PM and, the next day, the special troop was sent to the scene.

The director of the Amambai Regional Hospital, Paulo Catto, said that ten people were taken to the unit with injuries from a lethal weapon: seven indigenous people, two teenagers aged 14 and 15, one woman and four men.

Three police officers were shot in the legs and feet, not seriously. Of the injured, two indigenous people were taken to a hospital in Ponta Porã.

At the end of the night, the indigenous man was taken to the hospital, but he was already dead, according to Catto.

Cimi’s (Indigenous Missionary Council) legal advisor, Anderson dos Santos, received photos and information about another person killed in the confrontation, also a young Guarani-Kaiowá. The report is that there would be more victims of the conflict. Santos says he is awaiting information about the arrival of the Federal Police in the area to arrange for a team to be dispatched to the site.

Santos questioned the presence of the Military Police in an action to retake the area, and this is the exclusive responsibility of the PF in the case of action involving indigenous people.

The area in question, according to a lawyer, is claimed by the Guarani-Caiuá as part of the 3,220 hectares allocated in the creation of Aldeia Amambai, still in the 1920s. According to Santos, the land has been appropriated over the years.

Today, about 8,000 indigenous people live in the municipality and are located in an area of ​​just over 2,500 hectares.

Missionary Matias Rempel says that the indigenous people decided to enter the area after the death of Alex Recarte Vasques Lopes, on May 21, in Coronel Sapucaia, Mato Grosso do Sul, in the border region between Brazil and Paraguay.

The indigenous man’s body was found on the road and indigenous people say he was shot dead by gunmen from a nearby farm.

The Pastoral Land Commission included his death in the preliminary report of killings resulting from conflicts in the countryside. “It was similar to the subtraction of the existing reserve in Amambai, and there was an outcry after the murder.”

The situation is considered tense in the area and the state government maintained special and intensified policing in the area after the conflict. In a press conference this afternoon, the State Secretary of Justice and Public Security, Antônio Carlos Videira, denied that the Shock Battalion was carrying out reintegration.

“It was not a reintegration, the PM was called to deal with the occurrence of serious crimes against property and against life, and they responded, as we do in any place,” Videira said at a press conference. According to him, the area in question is owned by a rural producer.

According to the secretary, there was information that the manager of the rural property had been expelled from the house. “The report we have is that many shouted, spread, created a climate of terror and then committed robberies”. In addition, he justified that there are reports that Paraguayan indigenous people are in conflict with Brazilians over the domain of the area to co-opt people to work in the drug trade.

In these cases of damages and crimes against life, according to Videira, it is the local police who act. “Because it is close to a village, it requires special attention and we chose to take the Shock Troop”. Videira says the police “were shot at”.

In a statement, the PF informed that it is up to them to “guarantee the integrity of “indigenous communities”, when they are at risk”.

The note also reports that the information received is that the PM had been called to prevent the invasion of a farm by indigenous people. Teams from the Ponta Porã PF police station are in the region to assess the situation.