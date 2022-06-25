Indigenous people are shot during confrontation at Amambai farm – Interior

Video shows woman bleeding and, according to Shock, 3 police officers were also injured

The dispute over land between the Guarani Kaiowá and police in the territory of Guapoy, in Amambai, a city 351 kilometers from Campo Grande, ended up in confrontation. On Thursday (23), the group entered the area and today (24), teams from the Shock Battalion went to the place. On social media, videos with 2 injured people were released. At least one indigenous woman was shot. According to Shock, 3 police officers were shot.

“Urgent and emergency! Medical assistance and ambulance help! Shock troops of the Military Police of MS, without a court order, attack, slaughter and injure. Genocidal action at this time against the Guarani and Kaiowa community in the municipality of Amambai, Guapo’y Mirim. Dozens of injured and missing indigenous people, and dead. We need medical assistance and ambulance. We ask for justice”, says one of the posts on the page @atyguasu, maintained by representatives of the Kaiowá and Guarani people.

In another publication, made yesterday shortly after the occupation of the area on the page @atyjovemgk, also on Instagram, maintained by the Guarani Kaiowá youth from MS, the indigenous people said they were afraid that “farmers might force a new eviction”.

reasons – “Because the indigenous people have already suffered attacks before – in the first resumption – they fear that ranchers could force a new eviction. For the Guarani Kaiowá, Guapoy is part of a traditional territory that was stolen from them when some hectares were taken from the Amambai reserve. The Guarani Kaiowá demand attention and demand protection for their lives and their rights”, says the publication.

To Campo Grande News, the Shock Battalion confirmed that teams went to the scene. According to the police, they were shot at as they approached a farm in the municipality of Amambai and three police officers were shot.