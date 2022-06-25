Inflation: Protecting Investments for Retirement

Do you invest for your retirement, with a horizon of more than 20 years? Where to apply your money to escape inflation and protect your purchasing power up front? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLthe financial planner and investor Viviane Ferreira shows some public and private securities suitable for this purpose, in addition to the traditional private pension.

“It is essential that a good part of this investment has protection from inflation, so that your retirement will work out there in the future”, he says.

Read her explanation and watch the program excerpt below. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast fortnightly, on Thursdays, from 15:00 to 16:00.

IPCA+ Treasury is an excellent option

For Viviane, in this case, investing in IPCA+ Treasury bonds is an “excellent option”. “By investing now, you already lock the contracted profitability, which is the IPCA for the period plus the fixed bonus”, she says. The IPCA+ Treasury is a public security issued by the Direct Treasury.

For example, on the Tesouro Direto platform, a Treasury bond IPCA+ 2045 pays the inflation for the period (23 years) plus 5.74% per year. “You already lock this profitability for all these years. It’s an interesting rate”, he says.

According to her, this same type of bond was being sold for two years, paying IPCA plus 3% per year. It is worth mentioning that the investment conditions mentioned here refer to June 2nd. Fees may vary from day to day.

Private bonds have more risk

There are other types of investments that protect your money from inflation in the long run. These are private bonds.

According to Viviane, they are bonds issued by banks and financial institutions and linked to the IPCA+, such as CRA (Certificate of Agribusiness Receivables) and CRI (Certificate of Real Estate Receivables), exempt from income tax.

For the long term, other securities indicated are debentures, which are issued by private companies.

“Debentures are securities issued by private companies to raise money in the market directly with investors. Incentive debentures are exempt from income tax, and are incentivized because they are from sectors of the economy linked to infrastructure. For the government to encourage this type of development, he exempted these debentures from paying the Income Tax”, he says.

As they are private companies, the risk for the investor is greater, as they do not have the same security that the government provides. Therefore, they need to pay a higher return.

Viviane Ferreira, financial planner and investor

Viviane says, however, that investors should always analyze the issuers of these bonds, even checking their security rating.

