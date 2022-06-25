Influenza vaccination is extended from this Saturday in the country

The flu campaign will be extended from this Saturday (25) to the population from 6 months of age, across the country, while vaccine stocks last. Mobilization seeks to prevent complications resulting from the disease and reduce deaths and pressure on the health system.

Anyone who is part of the target audience and has not yet been immunized can also be vaccinated. To receive the flu vaccine, just go to any vaccination post. The Unified Health System (SUS) has about 38,000 vaccine rooms spread across the country and the Ministry of Health has already distributed 80 million doses of the flu vaccine to states and the Federal District.

So far, the mobilization against the disease has reached 53.5% vaccination coverage.

“The assumptions for the success of vaccination campaigns are absolutely met in our country. We have vaccines, we have an unprecedented capacity for application, thanks to the vaccinators who are in the vaccination rooms in Brazil. Last year, we had cases in several regions of the country due to the H3N2 strain. This year’s vaccine already protects against this strain and past ones. We need to fight these diseases,” said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga. He made an appeal to the population so that the population could help increase immunization rates against the disease in Brazil.

Vaccination

Elderly people over 60 years old;

Health workers;

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);

Pregnant women and puerperal women;

Indian people;

teachers;

People with comorbidities;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

Port workers;

Prison system officials;

Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

People deprived of liberty.