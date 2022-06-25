Influenza vaccination will be expanded throughout Brazil starting this Saturday (25) — Português (Brasil)

From this Saturday (25), states and municipalities will be able to expand the campaign against influenza for the entire population from 6 months of age, while stocks of the Influenza vaccine last. The purpose of mobilization is to prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the disease, prevent possible pressure on the health system and deaths.

This Friday (24), the vaccination points will serve exclusively people who belong to the target audience of the campaign, between children from six months to under five years old, health workers, pregnant women, puerperal women, indigenous people and the elderly. Those who are part of the target audience and have not yet been immunized can also be vaccinated after the expansion of the campaign. To take the flu vaccine, just go to any vaccination post. The Unified Health System (SUS) has approximately 38,000 vaccine rooms spread across the country.

The national influenza immunization campaign began on April 4th. The Ministry of Health has already distributed to states and the Federal District the 80 million doses contracted to immunize the Brazilian population. So far, the mobilization against the disease has reached 53.5% vaccination coverage.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, invites the population to increase immunization rates against the disease in Brazil. “The assumptions for the success of vaccination campaigns are absolutely met in our country: we have vaccines, we have an unprecedented capacity to apply these vaccines, thanks to the vaccinators who are in the vaccination rooms in Brazil. Last year, we had cases in several regions of the country due to the H3N2 strain. This year’s vaccine already protects against this strain and past ones. We need to fight these diseases,” he said.

Who can be vaccinated against the flu until this Friday (24):

Elderly people over 60 years old;

Health workers;

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);

Pregnant women and puerperal women;

Indian people;

teachers;

People with comorbidities;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

Port workers;

Prison system officials;

Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

People deprived of liberty.

Marco Guimarães

Ministry of Health