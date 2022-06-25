Installments of up to BRL 1,212 will be paid tomorrow (24th); see PIS Calendar; PIS consultation and whether you will receive PIS 2022

O PIS remains being released tomorrow (24) for some workers.

Despite having been paid between the months of February and March, the PIS 2022 can still be withdrawn by some workers.

O payment of PIS 2022 is made by Caixa Econômica Federal for those who worked in 2020 – PIS base year 2020.

As mentioned earlier, the PIS Pasep 2022 was paid between February and March of this year.

However, data released on May 23 by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare inform that there are still workers who have not withdrawn the PIS 2022.

In total, about 480 thousand workers have not yet withdrawn funds from the PIS Pasep 2022.

The installments of Pasep 2022 – intended for public servants – can be redeemed through Banco do Brasil, and those PIS 2022through Caixa Econômica Federal.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022?

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

THE PIS 2022 table defines the value of PIS 2022 following the number of months worked in 2020.

Check out the PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

Only workers who worked for the 12 months of 2020 will receive the installment of BRL 1,212.

THE PI querys can be done through the following applications:

Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

Box Has.

O PIS numberalso called NIT (Worker Registration Number), is essential for the beneficiary to receive PIS.

To know where to find the PIS numberjust consult the website of the National Register of Social Information (CNIS).

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 until the 29th of December.

When will be paid PIS base year 2021 – Who worked PIS in 2021? Check out: