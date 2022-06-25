Inter: Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley remain bearish on bank action after migration to Nasdaq

With the migration of Banco Inter to Nasdaq, now becoming Inter & Co, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley exchanged the shares that are the object of analysis from BIDI3, BIDI4 and BIDI11 to INTR, ticker of the stock traded abroad . However, they did not change the very cautious view they have for the assets, which debuted last Thursday (23) on the American Stock Exchange in a sharp drop of 12.56%.

In this Friday’s session (24), the shares fell 2.30%, to US$ 3.40, at 11:30 am (Brasília time); the BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) INBR31 traded on B3 and which debuted on Monday (20) are down 3.35% at the same time, at R$ 17.33.

Morgan Stanley has an underweight recommendation (below-average exposure) and a target price of US$ 2.16 for the asset, a value 37.9% lower compared to the closing of the stock the day before.

Analysts at the bank attribute the rating to Inter’s challenging business model of offering free products and services with high rewards and benefits to attract customers and hope to cross-sell banking products where there is no experience or track record.

For Morgan, Inter is unlikely to generate significant customer monetization. The expectation is for a low single-digit return on equity (ROE) for the next 2-3 years, suggesting that the stock should trade well below the current multiple of 1.0x P/BV (Price to Book Value). ), an indicator that relates the share price to the equity value proportional to it. The target price of $2.16 assumes the shares will trade at 0.5x P/BV.

Goldman Sachs has a sell recommendation for INTR assets, with a target price of US$ 4 (still a 15% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing).

“While we believe that listing the company in the US can improve stock visibility by reaching a broader set of investors, we continue to see challenges for monetizing clients,” the analysis highlights, underscoring the same point by Morgan Stanley.

Challenges to monetization include limited exposure to unsecured credit, lower scale and activation rate, and international expansion focus. The updated target price implies a valuation of US$1.6 billion (R$8.2 billion), which compares to the previous target price valuation of R$3.70 per share BIDI4 and US$2.0 billion (R$9.5 billion).

Goldman highlights that Inter has built a solid digital platform with 19 million customers, enjoying a strong credit base. Since its digital turnaround started in 2015, the company has innovated with new product launches, such as its open investment platform and e-commerce integration with the bank.

“While we understand that Inter is building a solid brand of digital consumer banking in Brazil, our concerns are related to the company’s path to profitability”, highlight the bank’s analysts.

Specifically, they highlight five points: 1) a cautious approach to unsecured credit, thereby missing out on core retail revenue; 2) lack of clear competitive advantages in their business verticals, considering their low market share; 3) its lower coverage ratio – which represents the proportion that the provision for credit risk is able to cover non-performing loans – in relation to other retail banks, allowing the growth of a lower margin of safety in unsecured credit; 4) smaller scale and lower activation rate compared to its main digital competitor Nubank (NUBR33), despite having a larger product portfolio, and 5) the focus of international expansion in the US remittance market, which they consider a more challenging path than focusing on its large customer base in Brazil.

All things considered, Goldman predicts a 1% ROE in 2022, which will gradually improve to 7% by 2025.

The bank’s analysts increased their estimates of recurring earnings by 13% in 2022, 14% in 2023 and 9% in 2023, with slightly better assumptions for net interest income (NII) from lending operations.

“We believe Inter is likely to be able to capture its upside potential by repricing its credit cards and payroll loans, which have traditionally been below market averages. Our ROE forecast is 1% in 2022 and 4% in 2023 and 2024, which could lead to its upside potential if the company re-prices its loan portfolio faster than we expect.”

