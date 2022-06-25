Is cellulose the new iron ore? Commodity shoots and takes Suzano (SUZB3) with him; see if it’s time to buy – Money Times

THE suzano (SUZB3) was one of the highlights of the Ibovespa (IBOV) this Friday (24) on index recovery day. The paper closed trading at 4.87%, at R$ 47.93.

The trigger occurs in the midst of the announcement of the suzano to raise hardwood pulp prices.

The company is setting a $20/tonne price increase in Asia (no price level disclosed, but likely to $860/tonne), a $30/tonne increase in Europe (list prices reaching US $1,380) and a rise of $40/tonne in North America (raising list prices to

US$1,610).

For the Bradesco BBIin a comment sent to customers, another round of increases of US$ 20-30/tonne in pulp price cannot be ruled out, due to tight supply conditions and still healthy demand.

Supply interruptions continue to occur, considering:

the accident at APP’s OKI factory hindering shipments;

the impact of almost 800 thousand tons on the supply of hardwood pulp due to lower Finnish production;

Canadian pulp shipments impacted by rail logistics restrictions;

“This price increase initiative by suzano corroborates our more positive and non-consensus view of the dynamics of the cellulose for the remainder of 2022 and 2023, supported by continued supply restriction, consumer replenishment (mainly Chinese paper makers) and gradual implementation of paper price increases as activity picks up in the China“, say analysts Thiago Lofiego and Renato Chanes.

They predict that pulp prices will vastly exceed market expectations (the estimates of the Bradesco of price of fiber cellulose short at $775 and 730 in 2022 and 2023 respectively, higher than the consensus at $700 and $600), while industry stocks appear to be pricing in an almost $300/tonne correction in pulp prices already as of the 2nd semester of this year – “something very pessimistic in our view”, he adds.

Time to buy Suzano?

According to Activate Investments, the news of the application of a new adjustment is positive for the company. “We also highlight our buy recommendation for SUZB3”, he adds.

The action is also a favorite of the Bradesco BBIwith a target price of BRL 80, up 66% compared to today’s close.

See the biggest drops

Company ticker Fall petz PETZ3 5.54% Sum SUM3 4.87% Via VIIA3 4.22% CVC CVCB3 4.17% Qualicorp QUAL3 3.40%

See the biggest highs

Company ticker High Goal GOOL4 6.71% PetroRio PRIOR3 5.18% CSN CSNA3 5.18% suzano SUZB3 4.87% Blue BLUE4 4.69%

