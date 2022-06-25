Is the health plan expensive? Learn how to choose

One private health plan represents a large portion of the budget of many Brazilians. Despite the cost considered high by many, this service is still on people’s priority list. The last adjustment in individual and family health plans, approved by the National Health Agency (ANS) last month, was 15.55%.





Collective or corporate have their own adjustment and, until June 2022, they were up to 19% more expensive. However, the scenario is not one of giving up on hiring the benefit. THE Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) calculates that by the end of this year the total number of beneficiaries will be 50.6 million, an increase of 3.3%. The Covid-19 pandemic had a strong influence on the result.





According to the entity, the year 2021 marked the continuity of growth in the medical-hospital plan market. After a long period of decline in the number of beneficiaries, which lasted until 2019, the segment returned to growth in the annual comparison as of December 2020. In this period, the increase was 3.2%, which represents an increase in 1.5 million beneficiaries in 12 months.





Some factors explain this market growth. “One of them is increasing awareness of care and a sense of urgency for hiring health plans during the health crisis. In addition, the flexible service model in the period, with consultations also by Telemedicine, expanded the perception of access to health and helped to overcome the fear of attending clinics, hospitals and offices during the Covid-19 outbreak. Added to this is the intensification of initiatives by the operators themselves, in order to attract new beneficiaries”, explained the executive superintendent of Abramge, Marcos Novais.





Executive Superintendent of Abramge, Marcos Novais. Photo: Arthur de Souza/Folha de Pernambuco









Consume dream





After more than 10 years without health insurance, the micro entrepreneur Mozart Radames, 36, was one of the beneficiaries who decided to hire during the pandemic. Despite finding the cost of health insurance high, he made the contract because he would like to have assistance. “The pandemic came and I was afraid of catching Covid-19. I consider my salary to be a big commitment, mainly due to the high taxes we already pay in Brazil, but it is necessary to make this payment. I closed a plan within the basis of my purchasing power”, said Radamés.





Microentrepreneur Mozart Radames. Photo: Paullo Allmeida/Folha de Pernambuco





As the benefit is considered high cost for many people, it is essential to be attentive when hiring. If you are thinking about negotiating the contracting of a health plan, some tips are important. In Brazil, there are more than 700 operators and more than 4 thousand health plan products available for sale.





“The first tip is to evaluate several options. Just as we do in the market with different products from day to day, it is also necessary to seek the best prices of health plans. For example, assess how often you should use the plan with national coverage. This is important, as this option increases the value of the plan by around 30%”, suggested Novais.





O Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) indicates taking into account the following criteria: prices and readjustments (including the readjustment by age group), the needs and characteristics of the whole family (such as the occurrence of pre-existing diseases, elderly people, women of childbearing age, among others), what is the assistance coverage (what will be covered by the plan), the geographic coverage (municipal, regional, state, national or international) and the accredited network.





“It is also important to observe the evaluation of the operator’s performance on the ANS website and on other complaint pages on the internet”, suggested Idec.





Marcos Novais explains that “the contracting can be done directly with the health plan operator or through brokers, not being limited to a single source”. So it is essential to look for different brokers.





Another important tip: through portability, health plan beneficiaries can continue any treatments already in progress and also be guaranteed health care with the same coverage as the health plan already contracted.





Before signing, it is essential to read the contract carefully and clarify possible doubts with the broker, with the operator, with the benefits administrator or with the ANS; consult the Beneficiary Guidance Letter before filling out the Health Declaration, a form in which you must indicate diseases that you know you have; and respond to the Declaration of Health with truthful information. If in doubt, ask to be guided by a doctor, as you have that right.





Potential market





O The scenario of a slight decrease in unemployment in the country also contributes to the growth of the. The health plan is one of the benefits offered by companies when hiring staff. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the unemployment rate in Brazil dropped slightly to 10.5% in the quarter ended in April. “With this, the market recently surpassed the mark of 49 million beneficiaries, the highest volume since 2015”, informed Novais.





According to Abramge, medical expenses per capita grew 20.38% from 2020 to 2021 due to Covid-19. “In 2021, the readjustment of the health plan approved by the ANS was -8.19%, as expenses in 2020 compared to 2019 were lower, as many people were at home due to the need for social isolation. However, the Covid-19 wave of 2021 was much stronger for the private sector. And given the situation, the readjustment for 2022 was 15.5%, but even so, it is not the recomposition of the entire cost”, said Novais.

See too

Sustainability

Government of Pernambuco starts investing in sustainable energy

electricity bill

Aneel maintains green tariff flag for July