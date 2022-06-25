It’s #FAKE that Petrobras’ price policy was defined in an agreement in the US Courts | Fact or Fake

A video circulates on social media in which a man says that an agreement with investors in the United States forces Petrobras to practice the international price of oil. IS FAKE.

In the video, the man says: “Petrobras investors have filed a lawsuit in the US against the company seeking compensation. In Michel Temer’s government, to avoid Petrobras having to pay a billion-dollar indemnity, an agreement was made with these investors. The agreement, among other clauses, said the following: from now on, Petrobras will have to practice the international price of oil. This was an agreement made to prevent the company from paying a billion-dollar compensation because of PT’s corruption. Bolsonaro is tied to this contract.”

Petrobras’ price policy of following the fluctuation of the international market has been in force since 2016 and the legal agreements in the United States were closed by the company later, in 2018. The company clarifies that “none of the agreements signed by Petrobras in the USA establishes the obligation to adopt the import parity price as the basis of fuel pricing policy.”

In 2021, Petrobras announced on its website that it had concluded obligations under the agreement with the US Department of Justice. The text mentions payment in the amount of US$ 853.2 million. The actual amount of the indemnity was equivalent to 2.7% of the company’s net income in a single quarter of 2021.

“We have concluded the obligations under the agreement signed with the DoJ, previously communicated to the market on 09/27/2018. The non-prosecution agreement related to our internal controls, accounting records and financial statements during the period from 2003 to 2012 provided for obligations to be (…) Due to the coordinated agreements between the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Petrobras paid US$ 853.2 million (10% as a criminal fine for the DoJ, 10% as a civil fine for the SEC and 80% for payments to Brazilian authorities), in addition to committing to improving our internal controls through a compliance system and agreeing to cooperate with US agencies, including the provision of information in annual reports to the DoJ. The agreement also recognized that, in addition to the conduct that was the object of the agreement, we were victims of the corruption schemes uncovered by the Brazilian Justice”, says the note.

In early 2018, Petrobras had already closed a billion-dollar deal to close another investigation. The lawsuit accused the Brazilian company of deceiving investors with false information, hiding the corruption scheme uncovered by Operation Lava Jato.

Petrobras has agreed to indemnify those who bought its shares on the New York Stock Exchange between 2010 and 2014. Almost US$ 3 billion is paid in three installments. The amount corresponds to 10% of the company’s net income in the third quarter of 2021.

Petrobras’ decision, since 2016, to adopt the International Parity Price (PPI), which is guided by international market fluctuations, was a response to the price control that was in force at the state-owned company between 2011 and 2014 as part of a government strategy of then-President Dilma Rousseff (PT) to hold back inflation.

In 2022, however, Petrobras started to hold back the readjustments, avoiding automatically passing on the variations of the international market and the exchange rate.

The Fact or Fake has already debunked a message that said that the president of Petrobras said in an interview that gasoline is expensive because of ‘880 billion’ compensation paid to the US.

3 of 3 It’s #FAKE that Petrobras’ pricing policy was defined in an agreement in the US Courts — Photo: Reproduction It is #FAKE that Petrobras’ price policy was defined in an agreement in the US Courts — Photo: Reproduction

Video: Here’s how to identify if a message is fake

How to identify if a message is fake

SEE other checks made by the FATO or FAKE team

Add our WhatsApp number +55 (21) 97305-9827 (after adding the number, send a greeting to be subscribed)