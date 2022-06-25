Ivete and Daniel Cady’s twins pose dressed as caipirinhas and enchant

Ivete Sangalo and Daniel Cady’s twins appear dressed as caipirinhas and enchant

The nutritionist’s twin daughters Daniel Cady and the singer Ivete Sangalo showed that when it comes to parties, animation runs in the family! The girls Marina and Helena are four years old. Even though they were still so young, they already made a point of registering that they were getting ready to enjoy São João, a date celebrated on June 24th.

The passion for celebrating the traditional June festival is shared by all members of the Sangalo Cady clan. daddy himself Daniel Cady has talked a lot about the date on his profile on a social network. He, who works as a nutritionist, argues that it is possible to enjoy all the classic delicacies of São João such as: pamonha, corn cake, hominy, quentão, among others. He is categorical in stating that care in healthy eating is to avoid excesses.

While dad is thinking about the party menu, the twins are ready to dance the square. Helena and Marina dressed in character. With hair tied in pigtails, plaid dresses with lots of ruffles and applications and even the typical sardines in caipirinha makeup. “A Saint John of those bugs!!!! My ducklings”, wrote Veveta in the photo caption.

The registration was made by the girls themselves! in the best style selfiethe twins of Daniel Cady immortalized the June model. The beautiful photo even gained prominence in the official profile of a social network of the famous mother. The couple preserves the image of their children, especially the twins. Once, the firstborn Marcelo, 12 years old, is part of Ivete Sangalo’s band and is a figure present on the stages and in the trios electricians alongside his mother. But the click of Marina and Helena made the singer make an exception to share such cuteness with internet users.

Of course, followers sent lots of messages praising the girls. “Beautiful in caipirinha!!”, declared a fan. Actress Carolina Dieckmann reinforced the opinion of the comments: “What a beautiful thing”.

