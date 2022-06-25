Ivete Sangalo’s new program on TV Globo already has a name and premiere date; know everything! | TV & Famous

And how will that popcorn be? The program promises a lot of fun with games, riddles, challenges, lots of music and chat, in tables that take turns and are renewed with each program. And the best part: Ivete Sangalo will not only play the role of presenter, she will also face the jokes together with her guests, who may be famous or anonymous.
Ivete Sangalo’s new program on TV Globo already has a name: ‘Pipoca da Ivete’ — Photo: TV Globo
In one of them, “Batalha de Família”, based on the format of the American hit “Family Game Fight”, Ivete and her guest will have the help of two families who will play together, between challenges and guesswork, in search of the final prize. .
In another dynamic, Ivete’s thousand talents will be put to the test. She and the participants will be called to interpret classic scenes and dramaturgy from Globo. Other surprises and audience interactions promise to shake up the program.
Finally, have you ever imagined having Ivete Sangalo, literally, for a typical Sunday lunch? For a barbecue, a pasta, or a special day? Veveta’s “Pipoca” will be recorded at Estúdios Globo, in Rio, but eventually it will also take the presenter to the street and – who knows – to the viewers’ homes!
Just come, July 24th!