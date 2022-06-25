Ivete Sangalo’s twins appear dressed as a redneck for Festa Junina: “They’re huge”

Ivete Sangalo’s twins pose ready to dance square and impress fans; Look

Singer’s twin daughters Ivete Sangalothe cute ones Marina and Helena appeared on social media ready to celebrate Saint John. This Friday (24), they posed in character.

With their hair up, freckles on their face, makeup and dresses, the two posed stylish and big. The famous mom, of course, couldn’t help but see her little ones.

“A Saint John like that! My little ducklings”said the Bahian when sharing the moment with the fans.

In front of the photo, many followers reacted with joy. “What a beautiful thing”said the actress Carolina Dieckmann. “I can not stand”said the former basketball player hydrangea. “They’re huge, time flies”said a follower.

TRIBUTE

In May, the singer Ivete Sangalo won a special tribute from the three children, Marcelo, Helena and Marina. It’s just that his team recorded an audio with the little ones congratulating the star on his 50th birthday and the moment fell in the graces of the fans.

“We know that any act, tribute or gift is small compared to the immensity that is you, Ivetinha, Beth, Veveta, Ivete Sangalo! But how not to do something? How to let this special day go by without a surprise? Impossible! three testimonials, from people who represent the feeling that the whole world has for you! Love! We celebrate you every day. Happy Birthday!”, wrote in the caption of the publication.

Look: