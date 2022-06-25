Japanese man loses flash drive with personal data from entire city

Abhishek Pratap 14 hours ago News Comments Off on Japanese man loses flash drive with personal data from entire city 6 Views

the japanese bar

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The man reportedly spent several hours drinking at a local restaurant before he lost a USB flash drive.

For many, drinking after work is a common way to unwind after a busy week.

But a worker in Japan may be treating a lingering hangover after he lost a flash drive after a night out with colleagues.

Because? It contained the personal data of nearly half a million people.

The unidentified man put the flash drive in his bag before a night of drinking in the city of Amagasaki, northwest of Osaka.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

On WhatsApp, Bolsonaro criticizes Barroso for talking about printed voting

President says minister, who participates in forum in UK, has “honesty deficit” President Jair Bolsonaro …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved