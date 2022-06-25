Japanese man loses flash drive with personal data from entire city

24 June 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The man reportedly spent several hours drinking at a local restaurant before he lost a USB flash drive.

For many, drinking after work is a common way to unwind after a busy week.

But a worker in Japan may be treating a lingering hangover after he lost a flash drive after a night out with colleagues.

Because? It contained the personal data of nearly half a million people.

The unidentified man put the flash drive in his bag before a night of drinking in the city of Amagasaki, northwest of Osaka.

He spent several hours drinking at a local restaurant before collapsing on the street, local media reported.

When he finally came to, he realized he didn’t have his bag and flash drive.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the man, who was in his 40s, works for a company tasked with providing benefits to tax-exempt families.

He had transferred the personal information of all the city’s residents to the device on Tuesday night (6/21), before meeting up with colleagues for a night on the town.

City officials said the flash drive included the names, dates of birth and addresses of all residents. There was also more confidential information, including tax details, bank account numbers, and information about families receiving social security.

Fortunately for the man, city officials said the data on the device is encrypted and locked with a password. They added that there has been no sign that anyone has attempted to access the information so far.

But the incident prompted an apology from the city’s mayor and other officials.

“We are deeply sorry to have seriously damaged the public’s trust in the municipal administration,” an Amagasaki Prefecture spokesperson told a news conference.