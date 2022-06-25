Judge says he had ‘substantial suspicions’ to arrest Ribeiro

After judge Ney Bello, from the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1), in Brasília, ordered the release of the former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, arrested in Operation Acesso Pago, judge Renato Borelli, from the 15th The Federal Court of the Federal District, which had ordered the preventive detention, said that it made the decision based on “substantial suspicions”.

“All decisions were made on the basis of clear indications that there would be a sequence of suspicious conduct in the Ministry of Education (called a parallel cabinet*) and that they could conform to the criminal types specified above; that is to say, the decisions were not made without the justifying legal support”, says an excerpt from the statement sent to the judge’s office.

The magistrate opposes the arguments used by Ney Bello to grant the habeas corpus that released the former minister. The judge’s decision, which undid the order of Judge Renato Borelli, had two main grounds: that Milton Ribeiro is no longer at the Ministry of Education (MEC) and that the investigated facts are not “contemporane”.

In response, the federal judge of the first degree reiterates that, even outside the government, the former minister “can still interfere in the production of evidence about possible past criminal conduct”.

“The fact that the investigated person no longer belongs to the Public Administration framework does not exempt him from answering for the typical acts that at another time he may have been the author, nor whether he can currently or cannot continue practicing”, he argues.

Borelli also says that it is not possible to pinpoint whether or not there is “contemporaneity” in the investigated facts, which, according to him, would require further investigations.

“In fact, in a Democratic State of Law, no one is allowed to remain inert, much less state authorities, in the face of situations that can constitute injury to any legal asset protected by Criminal Law, especially when the injured asset belongs to the whole society” , he wrote.

The judge also denies that he prevented the defenses from becoming aware of the case. He states, however, that the arrest warrant could not have been communicated prior to compliance, “under penalty of rendering it ineffective due to prior knowledge.” “As soon as the precautionary measures were all complied with, the defendants’ defenses were granted access to procedural information”, he explains.

The demonstration was sent to judge Ney Bello hours after he ordered the release of the former minister. The decision also benefited pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, who are also investigated in the investigation into the parallel office at MEC.