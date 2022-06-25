Juliano Cazarré’s wife updates her newborn daughter’s health status: “Fighter”

Juliano Cazarré’s wife speaks out on social media after Maria Guilhermina was born with a rare condition; baby is in ICU

actor’s wife Juliano Cazarrethe new mom Letícia Cazarré spoke on social media this Friday (24) and updated her daughter’s health status, Maria Guilhermina.

She remains in the ICU after undergoing heart surgery. The little one was born with a rare condition.

“Dear ones, we are fine! Thank you all for the messages and prayers. Maria Guilhermina has been a fighter, has responded very well to all procedures and is now recovering in the ICU”, said.

In the end, she even asked for prayers. “We are happy, the doctors are brilliant and Heaven has taken care of every detail. Let’s keep praying”closed.

Maria Guilhermina was born two days ago. Upon announcing the arrival of her daughter, Juliano Cazarredetailed the diagnosis that the little one received and assured that the heiress is recovering perfectly.

“Dear friends and family, it is with great joy and love that we announce the arrival of our little Maria Guilhermina de Guadalupe Bastos Cazarré, last Tuesday, June 21, at 8:30 am, in São Paulo. Maria Guilhermina arrived with a special heart, also expanding our hearts and those of everyone around you!”he began.

To finish, Juliano Cazarre he was hopeful and already foreseeing the meeting of the little girl with the rest of the family he built with his wife: “We will continue to take care of everything so that, soon, we can take her home, where her brothers Vicente, Inacio, Gaspar and Maria Madalena eagerly await her! We count on everyone’s prayers. Sincerely, Letícia and Juliano Cazarré”.

Look: