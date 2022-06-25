Juliette and Gil do Vigor meet again and re-edit an unusual moment at BBB 21

This Friday (24), Juliette and Gil do Vigor met and did not let the moment pass. Through social networks, the lawyer registered the economist’s visit to Paraíba, as they will participate in São João de Campina Grande, an event in the interior of the state. From Instagram stories, Juliette commented on Gil’s new look, who has platinum hair. He ended up revealing that he was mistaken for the singer Belo.

“Look at this cat that came to have lunch with me. It smells so good, will it last? Look how cute he is, boy, look”, commented Juliette. “Let’s be strong. Look at that hair… I was called Belo on the plane yesterday. He said ‘who is this?’ He said ‘are you Belo? Did you appear in Silvio Santos?’ I said ‘no!’ What life is this?”, said Gil, with great joy, showing his new look.

In the sequence, Juliette and Gilberto reedited a scene they starred in during the confinement at BBB 21, a reality show in which they participated and met. During a leader test, they sang a song with unusual lyrics invented on the show.

“I put it on or I don’t put it on, oh I’m scared. I put it on or I don’t put it on, oh I’m scared”, sang the duo in the confinement and in the reissue in the lawyer’s stories. Check out the two versions:

Juliette revolts with xenophobic haters and warns: “They will listen to a northeastern accent”

Earlier this month, Juliette revealed to her followers on social media that she is the target of xenophobic comments. A year after winning the BBB 21, the singer said that some haters continue to complain about her Paraíba accent. “Why doesn’t she neutralize that accent? Why doesn’t she sing the song as it is? Bizarre things. Someday I’ll do a live, because in stories…”, explained the lawyer and, now, singer.