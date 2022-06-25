Juliette does her first show at São João de Campina Grande: ‘I’m at home’ | Saint John 2022 in Paraíba

The singer from Paraíba, Juliette, lived this Friday (24) her opening night as the main attraction at São João de Campina Grande, Agreste da Paraíba, his birthplace. In a show marked by emotions and a lot of animation, the ex-BBB was able to receive the affection of thousands of people who were at Parque do Povo to see her.

Before the show started, Juliette told the g1 who was less nervous than the night before, Thursday (23), when she made a special appearance in the traditional show of her countrywoman Elba Ramalho, on Saint John’s Eve.

“Yesterday I was almost sick of nervousness. Today I’m less nervous, but very emotional. I’m very grateful to know that my fans are everywhere with me, and today they are here in my land”, said the artist.

Juliette also promised to deliver to the public a show full of joy and with roots of her history in the city where she was born. She even made a point of receiving several people from her family, who live in Campina Grande, and close friends, such as former BBB Gil do Vigor, to accompany her presentation at Parque do Povo.

“The public sometimes expects me to be quieter, but today they will see a more lively, forrozeira version… It has more to do with my history, my roots here in Campina”, he said.

When the show started just before midnight, Juliette delivered animation and several special performances. Visibly moved, she started the presentation talking about the honor of being in her hometown, singing in O Maior São João do Mundo.

Juliette sang several of her songs and great hits from forró in Campina Grande, PB — Photo: Bruna Couto/g1

“Campina Grande! What an honor! I am home“, said.

In the repertoire, songs from her first album, such as “Doce”, “Bença” and “Diferença Mara”, were performed by the artist. Other newly released songs, such as “Dengo Meu”, recorded by Juliette in partnership with Lucy Alves and Claudia Leitte, and “Cansar de Dançar”, were also on the list.

But, following the tradition, Juliette prioritized songs by great names in Northeastern music, such as “Frevo Mulher”, a hit in the voice of Elba Ramalho. She highlighted the admiration for the great music icons of the Northeast, revering the work and thanking them for “opening doors”.

Juliette paid tribute to Luiz Gonzaga during a show in Campina Grande, PB — Photo: Bruna Couto/g1

Juliette also spoke several times with the public about her memories of São João de Campina Grande. She said that, a few years ago, she was in the same place as a spectator, enjoying the party, and greeted well-known street vendors and professionals involved in the production of the shows, which take place for 30 days.

“You can’t imagine how excited I am! Let there be heart! Thank you so much for all the love always”, she said.

Also following the tradition, Juliette received on stage members of a June gang from Campina Grande to end the show with great animation. The public enjoyed Juliette’s first performance at O ​​Maior São João do Mundo for over an hour, and in a farewell mood, she sang along with the Paraiba the song “Olha Pro Céu”, by Luiz Gonzaga.

Juliette danced with quadrilha junina during a show in Campina Grande, PB — Photo: Bruna Couto/g1

Fans from all over Brazil came to watch Juliette’s first show in her hometown of Campina Grande. Since Thursday (23), when she participated in the Elba Ramalho show, her admirers have guaranteed a place on the main stage of Parque do Povo, and this Friday (24), they sang during every second of the show in Paraíba.

Juliette's fan prints a poster with a phrase in support of the artist — Photo: Bruna Couto/g1

The ‘fan clubs’ from Paraíba made a point of showing where they came from, and as usual, they tried to take pictures with the artist. Children, elderly and young people also raised green balloons, symbolizing cacti, as the ex-bbb’s admirers are known.

Juliette's fan travels from São Paulo to Paraíba to follow the artist's show — Photo: Bruna Couto/g1

In addition to Juliette, who took the main stage of Parque do Povo this Friday (24) was also from Paraíba, Roberta Miranda. Recently recovered from Covid-19, the artist was moved several times and thanked the fans for the affection.

“I am very excited to be able to return to Paraíba. I was afraid of not being able to sing here today, but thank God I am firm. I love this energy”, she reported.

Roberta Miranda at São João 2022 in Campina Grande, PB — Photo: Bruna Couto/g1

São João 2022 of Campina Grande continues until the 10th of July. This Saturday (25), Rodolffo, Vitória Freitas, Felipe Alcântara and Biliu de Campina will take to the main stage of the Parque do Povo Israel.