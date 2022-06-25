Juliette: Lulaço scares Bolsonaro away at the singer’s concert in Campina Grande; watch video

The crowd stunned the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), after hearing the huge “squid”, during a concert by the singer and ex-BBB Juliette in his land, Campina Grande, in the interior of Paraíba.

“You have to respect it”, shot Juliette, who did not stop dancing and having fun with the crowd to the sound of “lulaço”. She has already publicly criticized Bolsonaro and is a Lula voter. Making it clear that she did not lead the “chorus”, but clapped her hands for the “cacti”.

The video was shared by several politicians in the region, including Senator Veneziano Vital do Rego, a pre-candidate for the government with the support of the PT of Paraíba, was one of those who posted the video. “Campina Grande, Paraíba, the Northeast and Brazil is Lula”, he wrote in the caption.

Only mayor elected by the PT in the state, Olivânio Remigius also replicated the video: “The Northeast is a granary of resistance. It was like that in Caruaru and Campina Grande did not disappoint, it sent the message and did not let the president go on stage at the Biggest São João in the World”.

Bolsonaro did not appear on stage

Bolsonaro was alongside the mayor of Campina Grande, Bruno Cunha Lima, and ministers, such as Marcelo Queiroga (Health). He didn’t dare go on stage. He spent just over an hour there and returned to Brasília.

Just before midnight, at the beginning of the show, the visibly moved singer spoke about the emotion of being at home, singing in the biggest São João in the world.

She also introduced her family, who were present at the show: “my mother, my grandmother, my uncles, my band”.

With information from Sony Lacerda’s Blog