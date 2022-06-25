Karol Conká opens up about sexuality and fetishes

Karol Conká had spicy conversations while participating in the podcast ‘PodDar Prado’. In a panel called ‘Gabi +18’, the rapper responded about her sexuality and her affair with Bill Araújo at BBB20.

During the painting, the singer said she was sapiosexual. “It’s when you just feel horny, pleasure, for the intellect. After an intellectual exchange. It’s the person who is interested in the intellect, in the intellectual exchange first. It’s not the body that attracts, it’s not the physical; it’s the connection of the intellect. Not that the person needs to be smart, that’s not it. It’s just having an exchange that fits”, replied Karol when asked what it was. However, she recalled situations that made her doubt her own sexuality. “Although there was a situation where I kept saying to the person: ‘Oh, I can’t get to know the person and be with her, I never did that at Carnival’. At one point, I started drinking, I was already kissing her. person to whom I said that”, recalled the singer.

When asked about her affair with Bill, she replied: “I didn’t have (a relationship with him). I don’t even remember (the kiss). It happened, but I don’t remember, no. Because I think it was at a time when I was already drunk and was already well out. I can’t even remember what it was like, really. I have to watch it”, said Karol. The rapper also said that it was not Arcrebiano’s intellect that attracted her: “There was a game there. There was nothing to do there. There is even laundry. to do what you wouldn’t do, to be interested in what you’re not interested in in your natural. And there for me it was pure game. ‘There’s nothing to do, is there anyone there available to kiss on the mouth?’. I saw that that too teased other girls,” she said.

Karol and Gabi continued to respond and react to comments about sexual experiences from listeners of the podcast, and during this segment of the show, Karol revealed that she never had anal sex, and that one of her former boyfriends threw away one of her toys. “Because it was bigger than his, like I was comparing,” the rapper said.