Keno has confirmed muscle injury and starts physiotherapy at Atltico

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Keno was substituted in the first half of the first leg between Atltico and Flamengo

Striker Keno suffered another muscle injury. The player was injured in Atltico’s 2-1 victory over Flamengo, last Wednesday, in Mineiro, for going into the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The attacker had an injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh. The athlete has already started treatment in physical therapy.

Keno had just recovered from a muscle injury to his right thigh. He had resumed activities at Galo on June 3 and was used in the last few games. The athlete faces difficulties to have a sequence of matches in 2022, as he accumulates injuries.

This year alone, Atlético’s number 11 had Covid-19, two muscle injuries and underwent a surgical procedure in his eye. Problems prevent him from gaining momentum in the season.