Keno has confirmed muscle injury and starts physiotherapy at Atltico
Abhishek Pratap 11 hours ago Sports 2 Views
photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Keno was substituted in the first half of the first leg between Atltico and Flamengo
Striker Keno suffered another muscle injury. The player was injured in Atltico’s 2-1 victory over Flamengo, last Wednesday, in Mineiro, for going into the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.
The attacker had an injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh. The athlete has already started treatment in physical therapy.
Keno had just recovered from a muscle injury to his right thigh. He had resumed activities at Galo on June 3 and was used in the last few games. The athlete faces difficulties to have a sequence of matches in 2022, as he accumulates injuries.
This year alone, Atlético’s number 11 had Covid-19, two muscle injuries and underwent a surgical procedure in his eye. Problems prevent him from gaining momentum in the season.
A key player in the most successful year in Atlético’s history, Keno has 21 goals and 18 assists in 101 games for Galo. He has already won the Campeonato Mineiro (3x), the Campeonato Brasileiro, the Copa do Brasil and the Supercopa do Brasil with the black and white shirt.
Atltico vs Flamengo: photos from the game in Mineiro for the Copa do Brasil Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Hulk opened the scoring for Galo with a great goal: 1 to 0 Atltico – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Atltico and Flamengo, in Mineiro (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 2 x 0 Flamengo: Ademir scores a header after great play and assistance from Hulk – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 2 x 0 Flamengo: Ademir scores a header after great play and assistance from Hulk – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 2 x 0 Flamengo: Ademir scores a header after great play and assistance from Hulk – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 2 x 0 Flamengo: Ademir scores a header after great play and assistance from Hulk – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 2 x 0 Flamengo: Ademir scores a header after great play and assistance from Hulk – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 2 x 0 Flamengo: Ademir scores a header after great play and assistance from Hulk – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Check Also
It looks like a rerun, but it’s not: three days after the duel for the …