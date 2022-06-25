Khaby Lame becomes the most followed TikToker in the world

Khaby Lamea 22-year-old, became the top content creator on TikTok with 142.9 million followers. The Senegalese has lived in Milan, Italy, for a year and started posting videos on the platform in March 2020, after being fired at the beginning of the pandemic.

Lame rose to prominence on TikTok by using the Duet tool to react to videos of “life hacks”, showing how some of these tricks were sometimes more complicated, useless or fake. It attracted thousands of spectators and won partnerships with large companies, including Brazil’s 99.

The comedian has surpassed celebrity Charli D’Amelio, who is just 18 years old. The TikTok star is an American actress, dancer, and voice actress with 142.3 million followers on the platform currently.

Khaby Lame at the 78th Venice Film Festival (Source: REUTERS/Yara Nardi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/Reproduction)Source: Reuters

Black algorithm and content creators

According to the website The Verge, in 2020 the TikTok algorithm was accused of subtracting the reach of black content creators on the platform. In response, the company committed to taking steps that included creating a diversity council and donating money to nonprofits that support the black community.