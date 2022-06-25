Letter signed by partners and former presidents is sent to Landim no Flamengo: “Omissive and unprepared”

Flamengo, especially in recent years, was used to being at the top and fighting for several competitions, but this year, the reality has been different. In one of the most turbulent seasons, Rubro-Negro lost 5 of its last six matches and part of the partners and even former representatives seem to have lost patience.

This is because, this Friday (24), a letter was released that was signed by: 3 former presidents of Flamengo, 246 people from political groups (Flamengo sem Fronteiras, Frente Flamengo Maior and SóFla), 6 Meritorious, 4 Former candidates for the presidency of Flamengo and 14 Former Vice-Presidents.

The big names make the letter’s claims even more difficult for Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, to ignore. Among the demands that are made in the long text, strong words are used to describe the current management of Rubro-Negro, called “Amateurism Addict”.

“The Football Council, on the verge of emptying itself, showed itself to be silent and unprepared, formed by amateurs who may like, but do not understand, football. It cannot be called either “Council” or “Football”. Until this week, the function of the tiny “council” was to serve as an instrument of influence for the chairman of the Board of Directors over the Department of Football.“, reads an excerpt from the letter.

See the full letter, made available by Globo Esporte:

FLAMENGO NEEDS ADVANCE – A CALL TO THE FLAMENGO BOARD

We spoke to the Board of Directors as members of the social body of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. We are from different political currents, including egresses from the situation and even from no current. We are contributing partners, Off Rio partners, equity partners, proprietary partners, emeritus, benefactors, great benefactors, former vice presidents and former presidents. First of all, we are part of the crowd: we are for Rio de Janeiro, for Brazil, for the world, inside and far beyond the walls of Gávea.

We have witnessed in recent years how the Club managed to overcome obstacles until then considered insurmountable and to rebuild itself. With a lot of sacrifice, and notable collaboration from the fans and the membership, the Club regained credibility, reduced its indebtedness and returned to power.

Numbers in a spreadsheet cannot express the most important thing that happened at the Club during this period: self-love and pride in being red and black were rescued. In a joint effort by the Nation, Flamengo restored its own dignity. With its head held high, it was able to invest in infrastructure, in the improvement of management processes and in professional skills.

Flamengo consolidated itself as a model, the Citizen Club. In 2019, the competence of Flamengo citizen was rewarded with the arrival of Jorge Jesus, who materialized a dream season.

Unfortunately, along with the technical winner, professionalism, competence and transparency also left Flamengo. The Citizen Club, abiding by laws and contracts, respectful of its members and aware of its role in Brazilian society, was gradually losing its way.

Outside the four lines, Flamengo retreated. Voluntarily abandoning some established principles in administration: morality; publicity; impersonality; efficiency.

With the creation of new vice-presidencies, they revived an already extinct practice in Flamengo, that of swelling the Club’s staff to accommodate allies, between amateurs and professionals.

In order to comply with political agreements, a process of persecution and dismissal of competent officials was initiated, replaced by electoral cables with no proven experience.

From choosing the advertising agency (the same one that campaigned for the winning ticket) to hiring as director of a lobbyist involved with a group dedicated to the intimidation of journalists. Today, impersonality is far from Gávea.

Political convenience and connivance also caused the loss of millions in the ill-fated negotiation of the contract with TV Globo in the Campeonato Carioca, whose outcome was the implosion of the tournament’s relevance as a product.

The Football Department is the most impacted by setbacks in management. The Football manager, responsible for hiring Jorge Jesus, was fired and replaced by the cousin of a manager. Hiring low-quality or inexperienced professionals by “who indicates” has become routine.

The end of the Exos consulting contract and the loss of the legacy built by Double Pass added to the lag in the remuneration of professionals in the Football Department in relation to other clubs. We lost professionals to rivals. Some of them in Serie B.

The lack of criteria is evident in the hiring and dismissal of seven coaches, which generated expenses of almost R$ 30 million just in terminations, as well as in the renewal of athletes with low income levels and advanced ages. Result of a decision-making process that proves to be dysfunctional every day. It is not by chance that the Club’s professionalization proposals are archived. Flamengo is addicted to amateurism.

The Football Council, on the verge of emptying itself, showed itself to be silent and unprepared, formed by amateurs who may like, but do not understand, football. It cannot be called either “Council” or “Football”. Until this week, the function of the tiny “council” was to serve as an instrument of influence for the chairman of the Board of Directors over the Football Department.

There remains, still without explanation, the attempt to buy a club in Portugal and the secret opening of a company in the USA on behalf of Flamengo in the name of two vice presidents, without any prior consultation or approval by the Club’s boards. Flamengo has become an enemy of transparency.

The Board’s political practice reproduces in many ways what is worst in the worst governments: the thirst to sabotage democracy. Arrogance in the conduct of proceedings against the Club, persecution of opposition members, abusive increases in monthly fees and subsequent limitation in the number of Off Rio members, causing the reduction of the membership and electoral college.

Worse, Flamengo fought in court to break the law, acting against the right of members, guaranteed by the Pelé Law, to vote remotely in the Club’s election. And he even tried to expel a former president from his membership because of what he says – and not because of what he did or didn’t do.

The current presidents of the Board of Directors and the Board of Directors are absent during difficult times. The Chairman of the Board of Directors does not speak to the crowd when the rope tightens. He acts like he’s more concerned with managing his own image than the Club’s. And, in this, he fails to fulfill the promise of a constant collection campaign. On the other hand, the chairman of the Board of Directors, a public figure in times of victory, disappears in times of crisis, as if waiting in the reserve bank.

It has been proven that the actions of the managers outside the four lines are directly reflected in Flamengo’s performance on the field – a field, in fact, that we barely have, given the chronic poor quality of the Maracanã lawn. As fans and partners, it is our wish that 2019 is not just a comet that crossed Flamengo’s orbit, with no scheduled date for its return. There are still 30 months of management left and setbacks can no longer be ignored. If these setbacks are corrected, there is still time for Flamengo to return to the winning path.

This letter is a call to action for the Board. We, like you, only accept the “win, win, win”. We, like you, aim to live up to the work of aggrandizement of the Club initiated by our historic president José Bastos Padilha. We are all Flamengo, and what unites us is above power struggles. We believe that Flamengo cannot be governed alone.

To the winners at the polls, the leadership of the councils. To those who did not win, the collaboration and demand for the governance of the Club. Without opposition and independents, without their cooperation in controlling and improving processes and internal regulations, Flamengo does not grow. A Flamengo reserved for a few crowned people, unwilling to even dialogue, is necessarily a smaller Flamengo.

Therefore, we demand: the review and immediate reduction of the role of amateurs in the departments linked to the vice presidencies of Football and Olympic Sports; the hiring of a professional football director of international level, commensurate with the investment in Football; the extinction and non-reconstitution of the Football Council; the reconstitution of a permanent technical commission in Football; independent review of the work of the Medical Department in Football; the independent review of the performance of the company in charge of maintaining the Maracanã lawn; the review of the adjustment imposed in August 2020 on Off Rio taxpayers; the Board of Directors’ support for the removal of the numerical ceiling for the expansion of the Off Rio category; the support of the Board of Directors for putting the Club’s professionalization proposals on the agenda, starting with Football; the support of the Board of Directors to electoral reform with the guaranteed right to vote remotely online and in person via electronic voting machine; the implementation of a professional service structure for visiting red and black fans, linked to the Marketing and Communication Department. We demand, above all, the support of the Board of Directors for the immediate and wide-ranging statutory reform of Flamengo, according to the commitment made publicly during the campaign by the president-elect. These are urgent measures.

We are living a decisive moment in the history of Brazilian football, of profound changes in the governance of clubs. To face the challenge that comes from outside, Flamengo of tomorrow needs partners, not subjects. No chases. With reforms. To follow leader.

Once Flamengo, always Flamengo.