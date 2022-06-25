Lexus ES 300h 2022 arrives in Brazil for R$ 349,990

Yadunandan Singh 8 hours ago

Toyota’s luxury division announced the arrival of the new Lexus ES 300h in Brazil. Rival of Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Jaguar XF, the Japanese sedan is better equipped, has visual novelties and stands out for its hybrid set. Sold in a single version, it lands for R$ 349,990.

Under the hood, the Lexus ES 300h features a 2.5-litre four-cylinder gasoline-aspirated engine with 176 hp and 22.1 kgfm of torque. It is linked to an electric motor of 118 hp and 20.2 kgfm of torque. Together, they deliver 211 hp. It’s basically the same set-up as the Toyota RAV4, but with a little less power.

Lexus has electronically managed four-wheel drive, allowing power to be automatically sent to each axle as needed. The Hybrid Transaxle type transmission is a CVT type without gear simulation. It’s a pattern very similar to other electrified models from Toyota and Lexus itself.

For the 2022 line, the ES 300h features a new front grille with an internal L-shaped weave and chrome finish on the edges. The multimedia center has changed and brings a new 12.3-inch touch-sensitive LCD screen. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard items, but connected via cable.

The central also has integrated GPS, wi-fi and digital TV. The list of standard items brings more lane keeping system, but the Lexus ES 300h maintains the generous package from before that includes digital air conditioning with individual zones, 7-inch digital instrument panel, head-up display, 10 airbags, traction and stability control, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

For the bodywork, Lexus offers the colors Sonic White, Chrome Grey, Titanium Grey, Iridium Silver, Graphite Black, Coral Red and Royal Blue.

