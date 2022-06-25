Lilia Cabral suffers an accident while recording at Globo and needs to be rescued

Lilia Cabral recalls accident in the recording of a soap opera

The actress Lília Cabral, fell in the taste of the Brazilian public and gained great prominence in the last decades, becoming one of the most respected actresses in the country.

In fact, its visibility was so great that it was part of major soap operas on Globo and that during the Covid-19 pandemic were reprized at 9 pm, with ‘Fina Estampa’, ‘A Força do Querer’ and ‘Império’.

Nowadays, Lilia Cabral is being seen in the rerun of the soap opera ‘Páginas da Vida’, which was another great milestone in her career, on the ‘Viva’ channel, of Grupo Globo.

Lilia Cabral gave life to Marta, a character much hated by the public. This role made the actress gain even more notoriety, becoming, from then on, a true protagonist of a Globo soap opera.

It is worth mentioning that in the plot, in one of the scenes of the actress alongside Marcos Caruso, it ended in a serious accident in the recordings.

During an interview with ‘Lady Night’, led by Tatá Werneck, at Multishow, the actress revealed that in the scene where Marta and Alex fight, characters that Lilia Cabral and Marcos Caruso gave life, she ended up stumbling by accident when being pushed by the actor .

With that, she fell on a table, injuring her arm and causing her to lose her tooth. At the time, the case was reported, but few remember what happened, which was marked for the rest of the actress’s life.

“We rehearsed. Everything was fake. The glass… And the table wasn’t fake, it had a glass top. When he pushed me, he pushed me hard, poor thing. Didn’t even imagine. Only I tripped on the rug and I went like this [caindo]” she began.

He continued: “I had lost a tooth, yes. Lost, lost. Glad it was back here.”

In addition, Lilia Cabral also revealed that she followed the scene to the end and then was rescued. At the time, when she arrived at the hospital, she told the doctor what had happened, but he was surprised by what he saw.

“But I said that the problem is not that [rosto]that’s it [braço]. When I raised my arm, the arm was a hideous black thing. Then the doctor said: ‘Wow’ and passed out backwards”, she said.