Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain player, turns 35 and celebrates with his friends: “Happy Birthday”

This Friday (24) was a special date and much celebrated by the athlete Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain player, who turned 35 of life. And to welcome the new cycle that begins in the ace’s life, Messi counted on a production beyond high spirits: it prepared a poolside party to enjoy the European summer sunset with friends.

And the player’s family couldn’t be missing, of course! Antonella Roccuzzowife of Messi and the three children resulting from the couple’s union: Mateo, Thiago and Ciro were present. And among the party guests were football players Luis Suarez35 years old, and his wife Sofia Balbiand Cesc Fabregas35 years old, and his partner Daniella Semaan.

the woman of Messi, Antonella, shared a sequence of clicks of the celebration of the beloved on their social networks, and through a post on feed of Instagrammade a beautiful and discreet declaration of love when congratulating the father of his three children. Antonella captioned: “Happy birthday, my love! Loving you more is impossible!”she said.

PSG athlete Neymar Jr.also remembered his friend’s birthday and made a point of honoring the commemorative date of the argentinian player. In post on Instagram, O attacker shared a record in which the two appear together, smiling and playing with the camera lens: “Happy Birthday brother”wished Neymar.