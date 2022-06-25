LIVE: Follow in real time the March for Jesus with Bolsonaro in Balneário Camboriú

Scheduled for 9 am this Saturday (25), the March for Jesus in Balneário Camboriú, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, is expected to bring together around 50,000 people. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is the main personality awaited for the event, which should last until noon.

A strong security scheme was set up with teams from the PRF (Federal Highway Police) and the Military Police of Balneário Camboriú, to ensure the safety of the president, the presidential delegation and other authorities who will be at the event.

The president and his entourage should arrive in Santa Catarina via Navegantes International Airport, from where they will go to Balneário Camboriú via BR-101. The president will speak at the event, which takes place on Praia Central, at the height of Praça Almirante Tamandaré.

The March will also feature a parallel “jetskiata”, a kind of water scooter, which depends on the weather conditions to take place.

Around 50,000 people are expected to attend the event.

