Living in secret for years, Dony de Nuccio assumes who he is married to

Dony de Nuccio shocked by revealing who he has been married to for several years

Dony de Nuccio left followers surprised in recent days by sharing a very intimate photo. On the occasion, the journalist who does not like to expose himself much and has lived in secret for years, shared a photo on his official Instagram profile with the great love of his life.

In the click, the communicator took over who he is married to and revealed the woman he chose to be his companion in life for two. Dony de Nuccio appeared smiling in the photo and in the background you can see that they were enjoying a day in the snow. In the caption, the former TV Globo contractor declared himself to his beloved, Larissa Laibida.

“In the sun and in the snow. In the mornings and in the evenings. In celebrations and robberies. From that “yes” to the Santorini sunset, my partner today and always. And happy 6 years! I love you,” wrote Dony de Nuccio. In the comments of the publication, the journalist’s wife responded and also stated what she feels.

“My love, my life! I love you, I love you and I LOVE YOU. FOREVER”, wrote Larissa Laibida. With more than a million followers, several netizens melted with the statement and interacted: “Amen all the best to you beautiful couple”, wrote a user of the network. “And this baby face Dony. She is quite a companion. May this day be repeated for many years to come,” she wished for a second.