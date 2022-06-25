Lotofácil, contest 2,555: 5 bets hit the 15 tens and take more than R$ 291 thousand each | lotteries

Three bets from Porto Alegre (RS), one from Diadema (SP) and another from Porto Nacional (TO) hit the 15 scores of the Lotofácil contest 2555, which was held on the night of this Friday (24), in São Paulo. Each one won a total prize of R$ 291,349.27.

See the dozens drawn: 22 – 12 – 21 – 11 – 16 – 25 – 18 – 06 – 08 – 23 – 02 – 17 – 04- 03 – 07.

14 hits – 328 winning bets, R$ 1,330.34

13 hits – 10,912 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits – 91,392 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits – 488,626 winning bets, BRL 5.00

For this Saturday’s draw (25), the predicted prize is R$ 1.5 million.

To bet on Lotofácil

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

The bettor can also let the system choose the numbers by means of the ‘little surprise’, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by means of the ‘stubborn’.

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs BRL 2.50 and the draws are held from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.