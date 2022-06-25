Luan Santana did not perform in a city in the interior of Bahia due to lack of structure, says advisory | Saint John 2022

Share this news on WhatsApp

The g1 had access to the report made by the singer’s technical production. In the text, the team stated that, in the first contact for the event, it sought to make sure that the needs regarding structure, sound, light and other items would be met.

With the passage of time and the proximity of the show, Luan Santana’s production realized that some items had not been guaranteed. Therefore, it relaxed some requirements, which were not detailed, even so they pointed out that they would need “minimum technical and safety conditions”.

According to the artist’s press office, at the event’s location, the artist’s team began assembling the equipment, while the technicians checked the structure offered, however, they identified the following problems:

There was not the requested soundboard, but even so, the team tried to assemble the equipment to perform the show;

The lighting equipment also did not fully meet the artist’s structure and, most of the equipment present, did not work;

There was only one backline kit to serve the two bands that would perform in the city, however, the material available was not enough for even one band;

There was only one audio system, a multi-cable, also insufficient for the attractions;

The stage was not grounded, which shocked several professionals present there, including one of them who needed to be rescued and hospitalized.

In addition, the advisory stated that it did not impose conditions to perform before any attraction, “so much so that the other artist in question was already on stage when the problems were found and they also chose not to perform”.

Luan Santana’s team reportedly stayed more than two hours at the event’s location, because they were prevented from leaving with the bus, as the vehicle’s passage was obstructed.

The municipality of Entre Rios said, through a note published on a social network, that Luan Santana did not perform on Thursday night and violated the agreement signed with the municipal management.

In the publication, the organ claimed that the artist’s production “presented justifications that did not convince the local production, which sought to dialogue to find a solution that would not harm the entrerriense, tourists and fan clubs”.

Still in the statement, the city hall detailed that Luan Santana’s production made it a requirement that his presentation occur before any artist, which would have been met by the local production. However, the artist’s advice denied this information.

