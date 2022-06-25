Lucas Piton equals best season in assists for Corinthians; see list

Left-back Lucas Piton is already enjoying his best season in terms of assists for teammates’ goals. Author of the pass for Gustavo Mantuan’s goal, the first of the 4-0 rout against Santos, he reached the fourth since January, equaling the mark established in 2020.

In addition to this cross for Mantuan, the defender had already found his own teammate in the area, in the match against Atlético-GO, Adson, in the classic against São Paulo, and Róger Guedes, against Avaí.

It is noteworthy that Piton is already in the fourth season with at least one goal pass. Even losing space last year, he secured three assists in 2021, one of them under the command of Sylvinho.

Currently, only midfielder Giuliano, with six, is above Piton among the assistants of the year. Fagner and Willian have the same four as the left-handed.

Lucas Piton, by the way, is now the full-back with the most assists in the 2022 Brasileirão. He made his professional debut with a cross for Gustagol’s goal, in the 2-1 defeat to Fluminense, in the last round of the 2019 Brazilian – see list below.

Check out Lucas Piton’s assists for Corinthians

2019 – 1 x 2 Fluminense, goal by Gustagol 2020 – 1 x 2 Atlético Nacional, goal by Ramiro 2020 – 3 x 1 Coritiba, goal by Mosquito 2020 – 3 x 2 Bahia, goal by Roni 2020 – 1 x 2 Ceará, goal by Léo Natel 2021 – 3 x 0 Sport Huancayo, goal by Cauê 2021 – 4 x 1 Inter de Limeira, goal by Fagner 2021 – 3 x 2 Cuiabá, goal by Giuliano 2022 – 3 x 0 Avaí, goal by Róger Guedes 2022 – 1 x 1 Sao Paulo, goal by Adson 2022 – 1 x 0 Atlético-GO, goal by Gustavo Mantuan 2022 – 4 x 0 Santos, goal by Gustavo Mantuan

