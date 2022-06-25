Luís Castro reveals ‘daily pressure’ by CT in Botafogo: ‘There is no successful club in the world that does not have one’

Luís Castro it’s in the Botafogo not just to be a coach, but also to develop the club’s football. One of his main concerns is the training center, as he pointed out when criticizing the lawn of the Espaço Lonier field in a press conference this Friday (“hard, good for parking cars”). In an interview published by the website “GE” this Saturday, the Portuguese coach made it clear that he makes internal demands.

– All my participation is of pressure and of making everyone aware of what a football CT is and for its academy. It is impossible for us to think of a successful Botafogo without having this infrastructure. So, my pressure, and whoever lives around me knows, is daily. When do you make that decision, the location, when do the works start? We can’t start the next season without being in an alternative space for the development of a CT, which takes a year or two to build. I think that when I leave the club, I hope to fulfill my contract until the end, and when I leave, you will see that I participated in the construction of this CT. This is my participation, it is to raise awareness and daily pressure on the importance of the TC. Because there is no successful club in the world that doesn’t have a successful CT – he explained.

He gave as an example his own experience in Porto.

– I think people already have the sensitivity for this, which is really necessary, and I hope they develop. I understand more a demand for us not having CT than for us to lose a game. So, for me, CT is very important. I lived 10 years within Porto football, I lived 10 years in an organization where it had to be based on a set of infrastructures, which we thought was decisive. And they became decisive. And player development programs within these infrastructures have become decisive – he said.

– Understand now, Vitinha and Fábio were sold, one to the PSG and another for the Arsenal, still products of that program of individual development of the players that we did inside the academy. And they were players that were sold for 30-odd million, another for 20-odd million. Therefore, only 60 million euros were generated there for the club. The business model in football is clearly development and exploitation, and after sales. Hiring, utilization, and subsequent sale. This is the football machine. This is the football model. Therefore, only with a great infrastructure can we be viable. So, my awareness of everyone around me and I said that the demand has to be greater from the CT than the immediate result itself – he added.