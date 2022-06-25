Luxury properties for sale in Rio have prices that reach R$ 90 million

The sale of a penthouse in Delfim Moreira for R$ 42 million this week drew attention due to the high figures that luxury real estate in the city can be negotiated. The property in question is located in one of the noblest addresses in Rio, on Avenida Delfim Moreira, overlooking Leblon beach, has more than 500 square meters, four suites, four bedrooms and three parking spaces. Although the value seems unattainable for most of the population, there are other rare gems scattered around the city that can far exceed this value.

One of them is the roof of the Itacurussa building, at 620 Vieira Souto, in Ipanema, next to the aristocrat Contry Club. The duplex apartment was put up for sale at the end of last year for no less than R$125 million. Almost six months later, the numbers have decreased, but they are still high. The new value is around R$ 90 million.

— The penthouse is in excellent condition, but the building is old. It’s no use improving the apartment if the building doesn’t follow – evaluates Elcilio Britto, director-president of Imobiliária Lopes in Rio.

According to him, Tom’s modernity was exactly what propelled the price of the square meter of the enterprise up. In addition to the area of ​​more than 500 square meters, the owner of the property will be entitled to services such as a complete gym, meeting room, 24-hour valet, automation, generator and driver’s room.

Normally, the value per square meter varies between R$ 60 and R$ 70 thousand. In the new venture, which is 75% sold, the footage exceeded the average value, reaching R$ 93 thousand. Detail, buyers do not intend to live in the apartment, but use the property only a few times a month. Payment would have been made in cash, far from any sign of a crisis in the market.

— I should move about R$ 600 million this year with high-end real estate, which will represent 35% of all my sales — says Britto, counting that this amount should revolve around negotiations for 40 properties.

Mansion in Jardim Pernambuco: little piece of Leblon is the trend of the moment, says real estate owner Photo: Reproduction

With presentations in Portuguese, Spanish and English in his contact message, broker Rafael Garcez knows that the high-end Rio de Janeiro market is not only of interest to Brazilians.

— Buyers from abroad, owners of great fortunes, have been eyeing the Brazilian real estate market for a long time, especially at a time when our currency against the dollar or the Euro is very devalued — he believes.

In the part where Leblon is even more exorbitant, in Jardim Pernambuco, a request was recently made for R$ 40 million for a plot of land of 4 thousand square meters. The offer was promptly met. In fact, the search for real estate in the neighborhood within the neighborhood is in full swing. It is also from there the record of the carioca real estate market. Last year, a house with 3,500 square meters of built area, 12 bedrooms and 20 parking spaces, was sold for R$ 200 million.

Interior of the mansion in Jardim Pernambuco: luxury and tradition

— Jardim Pernambuco is all the rage right now. I have clients who can pay up to R$ 25 million for a house and I can’t find a property — says Britto, saying that when you find something there, the novelty doesn’t even leak to the market. — We select the clients, we present a proposal to customize the property with the number of rooms, swimming pool, elevator. Everything is tailor-made to meet the needs of this client.

But it’s not just big properties that can hit the millions. A new development in Ipanema, at Vieira Souto 706, which should only be ready in 30 months, will have one of the most expensive square meters in the city: R$ 100 thousand, and the apartments should have an average of 60 square meters. Just do the math – the final value and savings.