Malu Mader talks about ending with husband after 30 years: “It wasn’t mine”

Famous Globo actress, Malu Mader spoke about the insecurities she has in her relationship with Tony Bellotto, which has lasted more than 30 years

Malu Mader has been married for 22 years to Tony Bellotto, but she guarantees that to this day she feels insecure about the strength of the relationship. The artist, who shone for decades at Globo, said that she never signed any role and to this day has not guaranteed fidelity to anyone, not even her husband to her.

In an interview with the podcast “Calcinha Larga”, the actress said that she always thinks she will be abandoned by her partner and other people. “I feel like I’m taking a risk, I’ve never had the feeling that he’s all mine, that he’s not at risk,” she said.

Malu Mader continued: “And we never got married on paper, I never promised anyone to be faithful to him and neither did he to me, there was no such promise. At the same time that it leaves me on a tightrope, when I see him from afar, in a world that I am not a part of, it gives me a little something”.

VERY INSECURE

The actress, who has not had a fixed role in soap operas since “Haja Coração” (2016), spoke more about her insecurities: “I always thought he could leave me at any time and it’s not just with Tony. I think this. Even, unfortunately I think.”

SEX AND HARD

Despite the fears, Malu Mader revealed that she tries to do everything to try to end the routine of the relationship, so that the horny does not end. She also assessed that sex is something very uncertain over the years they’ve been together, like life and death.

“You told me”, Maite Proença confirms relationship with Faustão, exposes on TV show and presenter speaks In a gesture of solidarity, Felipe Prior offers to design the house in Luva de Pedreiro: “It’s us” Reynaldo Gianecchini, 49, reveals cancer diagnosis and touching TV account: “Discovery”

For those who don’t know, the actress and Tony Bellotto are the parents of João Mader Bellotto, born on May 14, 1995, on Mother’s Day, and Antonio Mader Bellotto, born on September 1, 1997.