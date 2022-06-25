Man meets biological mother again and discovers they work in the same place

Benjamin Hulleberg, from Utah, USA, always knew he was adopted, but he was very curious to know who his biological mother was. After much searching, the two found each other — and discovered that they work at the same hospital. They told their story on ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​show.

The man had already written letters, looked through adoption records and even taken a DNA test in hopes of finding the mother, whose name he only knew: Holly.

Meanwhile, Holly Shearer never stopped thinking about the child she left for adoption. “He was always in my thoughts, especially on holidays and on his birthday,” said she, who gave birth when she was 16.

Two years ago, Holly found her son’s profile on social media. “I was very hesitant, there were a lot of things going on in his life. I didn’t want to mess everything up, so I watched from a distance,” she said.

Last November, on Benjamin’s 20th birthday, Holly sent a congratulatory message. He responded by asking where they knew each other from, and she explained the whole story. “I cried, they were very positive emotions,” the man said. “This was a day I’ve been waiting for the last 20 years.”

The next day, the two met at a restaurant, accompanied by their respective families. As they got to know each other better, they saw that the two worked at the same place, the Heart Hospital of St. Mark.

While Holly is a medical assistant, Benjamin volunteers to work in the NICU.

“Every morning, I walked into work through the women’s pavilion. So I walked past the NICU every day. We parked in the same garage, we could be on the same floor. I had no idea we were so close,” she told the magazine. program.

The two have kept in touch, and he stops by his mother’s office at least once a week. “Being able to sit down, have coffee and talk to my birth mother before my shift in the NICU is amazing,” said Benjamin.