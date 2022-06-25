Manchester City agrees to pay BRL 269 million and closes with a great Premier League midfielder

With an eye on their great rivals at the moment, Klopp’s Liverpool, Manchester City has reached an agreement for another great signing for the season. After paying dearly to have Haaland, ex-Haaland, the reigning English champions agreed to pay 42 million pounds, and Kalvin Phillips will be another Pep Guardiola player for the season.

Kalvin Phillips is 26 years old and arrives at Leeds to fight for a spot in the midfield of Guardiola’s team, which includes Rodri, De Bruyne and co. The hiring of the Englishman is due to the departure of the Brazilian Fernandinho, who is returning to Brazilian football.

Owner and trusted man of Gareth Southgate, Kalvin Phillips found himself in the crosshairs of other big English clubs before Manchester City. The name of the still young player came to be spoken in the great rival, Manchester United.

The information on the new signing of Manchester City is from the GOAL portal.

Names that could leave Manchester City

As new names arrive at the club, others may be leaving. This is the case of Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, close to Arsenal. Sterling could also leave the club, as well as Bernado Silva, with an eye on La Liga.