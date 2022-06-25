Maraisa, duo with Maiara, has an accident in a hotel in Jaboticabal

The singer had wrist injuries and was treated by the Fire Department at a hotel in Jaboticabal (Photo: Social Networks)

The singer Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara, had an accident on June 18, in a hotel in Jaboticabal, a municipality 50 kilometers from Ribeirão Preto. The video in which the singer reports about the accident was released and went viral on social media.

According to the singer’s publicist, the accident occurred while she was taking a shower. O box from the bathroom burst on top of Maraisa. “On Saturday, I had a scare, I went to take a shower after the show and the bathroom stall burst on me, but it was just a scare”, says the singer.

The case became public only on the morning of this Friday (24), at the initiative of the singer, not to worry the fans. “I know there was a fan at the hotel. First I want to thank all the fans who were at the hotel for the description, who saw all that movement, who didn’t leak the videos”, she explained (check out the video below).

Also according to the press office, the singer was treated at the hotel by the Jaboticabal Fire Department. The advisory did not say which hotel the pair were staying at.

