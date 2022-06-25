Marina Ruy Barbosa gives a close-up on her bottom in a bikini and fans praise: “Without defects”

From the back, Marina Ruy Barbosa closes the rear and shows off a lean body in Maldives; Look

The actress Marina Ruy Barbosadecided to enjoy the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere on a dream trip to the Maldives islands. This Friday (24), the 26-year-old redhead left her followers with their mouths open by posting a sequence of luxurious clicks showing off her curvy body in a bikini.

On the beach, the model appeared wearing a very romantic piece, green and with hang glider-style panties. Backwards, Marina Ruy Barbosa he tried to give a close-up on his butt while he tanned in the paradise destination and wore a scarf over his hair.

She clicked sitting on a lounge chair, rearing up and looking over her shoulder at the camera. In other records, the cat appeared in the crystalline sea, lavishing her thin waist.

“Finally, Maldives”she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans drooled over the surreal beauty of the muse. “No defects”applauded one. “Muse”, said another.

DID NOT WORK

The actress Marina Ruy Barbosa was barred from a country show. Next to her boyfriend, the deputy Guilherme Mussithe star was prevented from taking the stage during the duo’s concert Jorge e Mateus during the weekend (18th and 19th).

According to columnist Keila Jimenez, from R7, security did not let the couple watch the show from the privileged location. They even waited to see if the professionals changed their minds, but gave up.

Look: