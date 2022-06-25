Married for 15 years, Gabriel Sater, known as Trindade from Pantanal, admits he has no plans to have children: “Now we are afraid”

Gabriel Saterwho plays the character Trindade in the soap opera Pantanal, on TV Globo, told details about his personal life, such as his marriage and exposure on social media. In an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper The globe, the singer revealed some plans he has with his wife, producer Paula Cunha. Together for 15 years, the two have no plans to have a child.

“She’s very discreet, doesn’t like to take pictures or appear. She’s my life partner, she takes care of the production company in a very capricious way. When we start a relationship, you can’t imagine what’s going to happen, right? But we’ve been together for 15 years. We met in Belo Horizonte (MG), when I went to launch my first CD”, said Gabriel, son of singer Almir Sater.

At 42, Paula runs a production company alongside her husband and plans a new musical album by the artist. “She was very intelligent, graduated in Fine Arts, knew Clube da Esquina like no one else. We talked for six months. The most interesting thing about our relationship is that we are very good friends. pace of work. What I can commit to is to give my best, to be a present husband, who evolves. Marriage is a constant achievement. I try to do my best”, analyzes Sater, praising his wife.

Even though they’ve been together for over a decade, the couple have no plans for a child and transfer this love to the dogs. “My family also asks me that. Each couple has their own way of dealing with this issue. Now we are afraid of having children for personal reasons. We give this love to dogs. I have four and the fifth is on the way. It’s a feeling that has no explanation.”