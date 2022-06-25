MEC scandal: remember Bolsonaro’s sentences about investigations related to former minister Milton Ribeiro | Policy

The allegations that pastors were acting as intermediaries in the release of resources from the Ministry of Education completed three months this week.

The case, known as the MEC scandal, led to the resignation of the then minister Milton Ribeiro, in March, and to his arrest on the 22nd, and the denounced pastors. All have been released by court order.

Over these three months, President Jair Bolsonaro has spoken out a few times about the allegations. First, when suspicions arose, he said he put his “face on fire” for Ribeiro. Later, when commenting on the ex-minister’s arrest, the president said: “Let him answer for his actions.”

In March of this year, the recording of a meeting between the then Minister of Education and mayors became known in which Milton Ribeiro said that he prioritized the transfer of funds from the MEC to municipalities indicated by pastors and that the measure complied with an order from Bolsonaro.

Then Ribeiro denied it. He said that he did not prioritize municipalities nominated by pastors and denied that Bolsonaro had made any requests in this regard. The controversy led to Ribeiro’s dismissal.

This week, the former minister and the pastors suspected of involvement in the case were arrested by order of Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court of Brasília. For Borelli, released, the investigated could interfere in the evidence.

A day later, judge Ney Bello, from the Federal Regional Court of the First Region (TRF-1), based in Brasília, ordered them to be released, understanding that the so-called precautionary measures would be more appropriate because Ribeiro no longer holds the position of minister. .

Remember below the statements of President Jair Bolsonaro about the scandal of MEC:

Two days after Milton Ribeiro’s recording of the shepherds became known, Bolsonaro declared, when broadcasting live on a social network, that he put his “face on fire” for Milton Ribeiro:

“Milton, a rare thing for me to talk about here. I put my face on fire for Milton, my whole face on fire for Milton. They are cowardly with him”, declared Bolsonaro.

On the day that the Federal Police served Milton Ribeiro’s arrest warrant, Bolsonaro said that the former minister must answer for his actions.

“This here, if there’s a prison, it’s the Federal Police, it’s a sign that the Federal Police is acting. He must answer for his actions. I pray to God that he doesn’t have any problems. investigating, it’s a sign that I don’t interfere with the PF, because that’s going to spill over to me, obviously,” Bolsonaro said.

A day after Ribeiro’s arrest (the same day the former minister was released), Bolsonaro spoke about the matter again in a live broadcast on social media. He defended Milton Ribeiro, but said he exaggerated when he said he put his “face on fire” for the former minister.

“I said I would put my face in the fire. I exaggerated. But I put my hand in the fire for Milton”, declared Bolsonaro. “I continue to believe in Milton. If something comes up, answer for your actions”, he added.

Still in the live broadcast, Bolsonaro also said he assessed that the complaints involving the MEC scandal deal with influence peddling, not corruption.