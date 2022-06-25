Mega-Sena accumulates and will offer R$ 80 million in the next draw

Yadunandan Singh 13 hours ago Business Comments Off on Mega-Sena accumulates and will offer R$ 80 million in the next draw 4 Views

No gambler hit the six scores of the Mega-Sena 2493 contest, held by Caixa on the night of this Wednesday, 22nd. The following numbers were drawn: 04-09-37-43-44-56. With no winners, the prize accumulated and is now estimated at R$ 80 million.

Read more: INSS: 11% contribution entitles you to retirement?

On the other hand, according to Caixa, 149 gamblers hit the corner and will pocket the amount of R$ 34,422.27 each. Another 9,549 managed to mark the court and will receive R$ 767.30 each.

Next Mega-Sena draw

The Mega-Sena contest number 2494 is scheduled to take place next Saturday, 25th. The numbers will be drawn live on the internet at Caixa’s official YouTube channel from 8 pm (Brasilia time). Simultaneous transmission is also carried out by the Rede TV! channel.

How to participate in the Mega-Sena draw?

To compete for the R$ 80 million prize, interested parties can place one or more bets of six to 15 numbers at accredited lotteries or through Caixa’s special lottery website. Tickets registered until 7 pm on the day of the draw will be accepted.

Regarding the value of the bets, it changes according to the number of numbers marked between 1 and 60. While the minimum bet, with six numbers, has a value of R$ 4.50, the maximum, with 15, can cost R$ 22,522, 50.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Paes de Andrade’s approval for president of Petrobras (PETR4) is taken for granted, sources tell Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A climate of optimism regarding the approval of Caio Paes …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved