Mega-Sena accumulates and will offer R$ 80 million in the next draw

No gambler hit the six scores of the Mega-Sena 2493 contest, held by Caixa on the night of this Wednesday, 22nd. The following numbers were drawn: 04-09-37-43-44-56. With no winners, the prize accumulated and is now estimated at R$ 80 million.

On the other hand, according to Caixa, 149 gamblers hit the corner and will pocket the amount of R$ 34,422.27 each. Another 9,549 managed to mark the court and will receive R$ 767.30 each.

Next Mega-Sena draw

The Mega-Sena contest number 2494 is scheduled to take place next Saturday, 25th. The numbers will be drawn live on the internet at Caixa’s official YouTube channel from 8 pm (Brasilia time). Simultaneous transmission is also carried out by the Rede TV! channel.

How to participate in the Mega-Sena draw?

To compete for the R$ 80 million prize, interested parties can place one or more bets of six to 15 numbers at accredited lotteries or through Caixa’s special lottery website. Tickets registered until 7 pm on the day of the draw will be accepted.

Regarding the value of the bets, it changes according to the number of numbers marked between 1 and 60. While the minimum bet, with six numbers, has a value of R$ 4.50, the maximum, with 15, can cost R$ 22,522, 50.