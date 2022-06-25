Milton Ribeiro case reverberates in Congress; opposition triggers STF and tries to summon Minister of Justice | Policy

The former minister is investigated for passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative advocacy and influence peddling for alleged involvement in a scheme by which pastors asked for bribes from mayors in exchange for the release of ministry resources.

The PSOL presented a request to summon the minister for him to appear in the plenary of the Chamber after the disclosure of a telephone recording made by the Federal Police (video below) with judicial authorization in which Ribeiro reports to his daughter an alleged alert from Bolsonaro regarding a possible search and seizure action by the PF. The summons by the plenary depends on the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), an ally of Bolsonaro.

Milton Ribeiro says he received a call from Bolsonaro about search and seizure

The PT made requests to convene the minister to the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ) and the Labor Commission based on statements by the Federal Police delegate responsible for the operation, Bruno Callandrini. According to the delegate, there was interference in the operation due to a “superior decision” for Ribeiro not to be transferred to Brasília, according to a court order issued on Wednesday by a federal judge. In the Labor Committee, the request entered the voting list for next Tuesday (28).

This Friday, the opposition leader in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), filed a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in which he asks for an investigation to be opened to investigate possible interference by Bolsonaro in the investigations of the Federal Police. In the action, the senator points out violation of secrecy and obstruction of justice by the president.

Jair Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Frederick Wassef, stated that the president did not interfere with the Federal Police and has “nothing to do with these recordings”. “What we have for now is: Milton Ribeiro is using the president’s name improperly, without authorization. Let him answer for his actions, let him explain himself”, declared Wassef.

