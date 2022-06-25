Milton Ribeiro case reverberates in Congress; opposition triggers STF and tries to summon Minister of Justice | Policy

The former minister is investigated for passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative advocacy and influence peddling for alleged involvement in a scheme by which pastors asked for bribes from mayors in exchange for the release of ministry resources.
The PSOL presented a request to summon the minister for him to appear in the plenary of the Chamber after the disclosure of a telephone recording made by the Federal Police (video below) with judicial authorization in which Ribeiro reports to his daughter an alleged alert from Bolsonaro regarding a possible search and seizure action by the PF. The summons by the plenary depends on the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), an ally of Bolsonaro.
Milton Ribeiro says he received a call from Bolsonaro about search and seizure
The PT made requests to convene the minister to the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ) and the Labor Commission based on statements by the Federal Police delegate responsible for the operation, Bruno Callandrini. According to the delegate, there was interference in the operation due to a “superior decision” for Ribeiro not to be transferred to Brasília, according to a court order issued on Wednesday by a federal judge. In the Labor Committee, the request entered the voting list for next Tuesday (28).
This Friday, the opposition leader in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), filed a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in which he asks for an investigation to be opened to investigate possible interference by Bolsonaro in the investigations of the Federal Police. In the action, the senator points out violation of secrecy and obstruction of justice by the president.
Jair Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Frederick Wassef, stated that the president did not interfere with the Federal Police and has “nothing to do with these recordings”. “What we have for now is: Milton Ribeiro is using the president’s name improperly, without authorization. Let him answer for his actions, let him explain himself”, declared Wassef.
The episode of the former Minister of Education provoked demonstrations in social networks of deputies and senators. Read below (in alphabetical order):
- Alencar Santana (PT-SP), minority leader in Chamber of Deputies: “Jair Bolsonaro called Milton Ribeiro to warn him about the @policiafederal operation and this is called OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, a crime that leads to jail. Militiamen, you lost!”
- Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), deputy: “Milton Ribeiro said that Bolsonaro came to him saying he had a ‘feeling’ that the PF could carry out a search and seizure operation. Between us, I’m really curious to know where this divine revelation came from.”
- Enio Verri (PT-PR), deputy: “Former minister Milton Ribeiro delivers Jair: ‘No! It’s not that… he thinks they’re going to carry out a search and seizure… at home… you know…’ The president needs to be investigated after this leak.”
- Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), senator: “Secrecy in search and seizure operations prevents the destruction of evidence. This news is extremely serious: if confirmed, the President of the Republic has committed the crimes of violation of secrecy (art. 325, CP) and obstruction of justice (art, 2, § 1, of Law 12.850/13).”
- Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS), deputy: “Absurd! @GloboNews recently denounced that Bolsonaro called Milton Ribeiro to say he had a “feeling” that the PF would carry out a search and seizure in an operation against the former minister. account of it. A scandal!”
- Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), senator: So there was a recording of the former Minister saying that “he” thought he could have search and seizure? If “he” was Bolsonaro, why didn’t the judge and prosecutor of the @MPF_PGR send the case files to @STF_oficial instead of arresting the former Minister? It reeks of “slutty”, as well as crime, of course!”
- Joice Hasselmann (PSDB-SP), deputy: “It’s a CRIME! @jairbolsonaro called the investigated Milton Ribeiro to warn about a search and seizure at his house. He had time to fix everything. It’s also a crime to warn the president of the Republic. of Justice has to give the name of who passed the information to Bolsonaro. Enough! The president uses the state and goes unpunished.”
- Henrique Fontana (PT-RS), deputy: “Very serious! MPF cites Bolsonaro’s ‘possible illicit interference’ in the investigation against Milton Ribeiro and asks the STF to investigate whether the president interfered in the PF. didn’t deserve it.”
- Humberto Costa (PT-PE), senator: “Federal Police intercepted a message exchange between Milton Ribeiro and his daughter in which he says Bolsonaro warned him about possible searches in corruption investigations. What else is missing for Bolsonaro to fall?”
- Jorge Solla (PT-BA), deputy: “Audio of call between Milton Ribeiro and his daughter, former minister admits that Bolsonaro called him to warn him, on June 9, that there would be a PF operation against him. It is a crime of sufficient responsibility for impeachment. Bolsonaro interfered to help investigated to hide evidences.”
- Leila Barros (PDT-DF), senator: “Breaching the secrecy of police operations is very serious. It jeopardizes the preservation of evidence. If this news is proven, in addition to constituting a crime, the president’s attitude will affect the credibility of the Federal Police.”
- Natália Bonavides (PT-RN), deputy: “Bomb! What’s missing for Bolsonaro to fall? Eavesdropping reveals Bolsonaro’s interference in a PF operation. Bolsonaro said he had a “hunch” that the PF would carry out a search and seizure warrant at the house of former minister Milton Ribeiro. Insider information has changed. by name?”
- Pedro Uczai (PT-SC), deputy: “The house collapsed! Bolsonaro called Milton Ribeiro, warning him of a probable operation by the Federal Police that would arrest the former minister of education. How did the president know about the investigation? Is he interfering in the actions of the Federal Police?”
- Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), senator, leader of the opposition: “In light of the latest news, the #CPIdoMEC is increasingly necessary. In addition, we will file a complaint with the STF against the President for obstruction of justice and violation of professional secrecy!”
- Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), senator: “These statements demonstrate that the President of the Republic certainly committed crimes. First, he frustrates a police investigation as a result of a judicial decision. This makes it possible for those investigated to hide evidence, making it difficult to clarify, to deepen the investigation that is wanted. , he violated the secrecy of the police investigation, certainly with the participation of the Minister of Justice. This is what needs to be investigated also because you cannot assume that a delegate has called the President of the Republic to give information about a police investigation. In other words, the two of them overstepped their roles.”