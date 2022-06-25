Milton Ribeiro says he received a call from Bolsonaro: ‘The president called me (…) He thinks they are going to carry out a search and seizure’ | Policy

The call took place on June 9, before Ribeiro was the target of the PF operation —launched on June 22.

“The only thing kind of… today the president called me… he has a feeling, again, that they might want to reach him through me, you know? I’ve been sending him verses, right?”, said Ribeiro to his daughter. The section is under investigation by the Federal Police.

“Does he want you to stop texting?” asks the daughter.

“No! It’s not that… he thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure… at home… you know… it’s… it’s very sad. Well! That can happen, right? right?” said the minister.

MPF finds evidence of Bolsonaro’s interference in corruption investigations at MEC

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) asked the Justice to send the investigation into former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). According to the MPF, the measure is necessary because there is evidence that President Jair Bolsonaro may have interfered in the investigation.

The MPF justifies the request based on telephone interceptions by Milton Ribeiro that indicate the possibility of leaking the findings of the case. According to the MPF, there are indications that there was a leak from the police operation and possible illicit interference by Bolsonaro.

Milton Ribeiro case: former minister spoke to daughter about conversation with the president, points out P

Attorney Daniel Bialski told Andréia Sadi what have not yet had access to the entire process. And that, if there is a citation to the privileged forum, Milton Ribeiro’s arrest should have been decreed by the first instance – and the case had been referred earlier to the Federal Supreme Court.

“Observing the audio quoted in the decision, it is interesting to mention that recordings/messages involving an authority with privileged jurisdiction, which occurred before the operation began. by the police authority and, consequently, order the preventive detention”, informed the defense of Milton Ribeiro.

O g1 asked the Secretary of Communication of the Presidency (Secom) if the Palácio do Planalto intends to manifest and was waiting for a response until the last update of this report.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Frederick Wassef, said this Friday (24) that the president and former education minister Milton Ribeiro have no contact.

It is a fake, false, criminal, baseless accusation that President Bolsonaro interfered with the Federal Police. If he had the power or if he had interfered, do you think the minister would have been arrested?” he said.

The lawyer also stated that “if the former minister used President Bolsonaro’s name, he used it without his knowledge, without his authorization” and that Ribeiro should answer for that.

Recordings show that Milton Ribeiro feared search and seizure

The Federal Court of Brasília responded to a request from the Federal Public Ministry and forwarded to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the investigation into former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro on suspicion of his involvement and that of pastors in a scheme to release funds from the Ministry. .

The MPF’s request was based on conversations between the former minister with third parties, recorded with the authorization of the Justice, and which, in the prosecutors’ view, are indications that President Jair Bolsonaro interfered in the investigation.

Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court of Justice of Brasília, highlighted in his decision some excerpts from these conversations. See the transcript:

Conversation with a person identified as Waldomiro:

MILTON RIBEIRO: All walking, all walking. Now… you have to wait, right…. some issues are being resolved by divine mercy, right… the gun business, solved… that… that lie they talked… that the buses were overpriced in the FNDE… for… (unintelligible) also… now the issue of pastors will be missing, right? But I think that the issue of pastors… is something that I’m a little afraid of… the process… doing that search and seizure thing, you know?

Conversation with a person identified as Adolfo:

MILTON: (…) but some things have already been resolved, right… accusation that there was overpricing… that has already been… now, there still remains the issue of the involvement of the pastors, but I believe that, in due course, they will be clarified….

Conversation with a family member:

MILTON: No! It’s not that… he thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure… at home… you know… it’s… it’s very sad. Good! It can happen, right? if there are any signs…