Monica Martelli is discharged after hospitalization for gastroenteritis in RS

Actress Mônica Martelli, 44, was discharged from the Santa Casa de Misericórdia hospital in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, after spending four days in the hospital due to acute gastroenteritis — an intestinal infection.

In a post on Instagram, the artist shared a photo next to the jabuticaba tree in her home and reassured fans that she is fine and will continue to recover at home.

There is no place like our home. I got home and now I continue my treatment here, next to mine, surrounded by love and affection, under my jabuticabeira… my favorite place.

Monica Martelli

She took the opportunity to thank the messages of affection and support from fans during the period of hospitalization. “Thank you for all the messages of affection and wishing you well. I felt loved. I am well and taking care of myself”, she concluded.

In the comments, fans and friends of the actress were happy with the news of her medical discharge. “Get well, dear,” wrote actresses Karine Teles and Marcella Rica and journalist Glenda Kozlowski.

Mônica Martelli was hospitalized after feeling sick, last Sunday (19), during the tour of the play “My life on Mars”, in Rio Grande do Sul. Due to what happened, she had to postpone the presentations in the cities of Novo Hamburgo, in Rio Grande do Sul, and Curitiba, in Paraná.

“The presentations of the show ‘My Life on Mars’ that would take place on June 23 in Novo Hamburgo (RS) and June 26 in Curitiba are being postponed. In Novo Hamburgo, the show will have its session on August 26 at the Feevale; in Curitiba, the date was postponed to August 18, in Guairão”, informed the artist’s advice.

Recently, Mônica participated in “Conversa com Bial” and said that her personal life changed completely after, in 2005, she scripted and starred in the show “Os Homens São de Marte… E that’s where I’m going.”

The story left the theater and ended up on the big screen of cinemas, with “My Life on Mars” – starring precisely her and Paulo Gustavo. In the recordings, they traveled together to New York and the friendship became even more intense.