Monkeypox: Brazil already has community transmission of the disease – Country

Two cases ofmonkey pox‘ were identified this Thursday (23), in Rio de Janeiro, in patients who neither returned from abroad recently, nor had contact with anyone coming from another country.

The cases join the three also released this Thursday by the Ministry of Health, which said that three of the infected people in São Paulo contracted the virus in Brazil. Information was released by The globe. This means the beginning of community transmission of the disease in the country.

With the new cases, the total number of diagnoses for the monkeypox virus infection in Brazil reaches 16 this Friday (24).

So far, in addition to Rio and São Paulo, infections have been confirmed in Rio Grande do Sul.

“Easier” Control

According to experts consulted by the The globeunlike Covid-19, ‘monkey pox’ is easier to track because transmission occurs mainly by symptomatic people.

“And there are these bubbles that are more visible, which makes it easier to identify and isolate cases, which is the most important measure,” said epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, a professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes).

However, Maciel warns that health authorities should better communicate the situation to the population. “It seems that it is something minor, that there is no problem, that it is not here between us”, complains the university professor.

Contamination

The geneticist Salmo Raskin, director of a laboratory in Curitiba, points out that the disease has a lower risk of contamination.

“Virtually all the cases detected in this outbreak are transmission from men who have sex with men. The rate of spread in the general population is not as high as with Covid-19. So this audience needs to be the focus of communication. [governamental]but not in a discriminatory way”, commented the expert to The globe.

According to Raskin, the tendency is that cases eventually start to decrease.

What are the symptoms of ‘monkeypox’?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of the infection last between two and four weeks, but disappear on their own without treatment. The guidance is that people with the signs described below seek medical advice and report possible contact with someone infected. See the symptoms:

Fever;

Severe headaches, muscle and/or back pain;

Low energy;

swollen lymph nodes;

Skin rashes or lesions.

The rash usually presents one to three days after the fever starts. Lesions may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, and may crust over, dry out, and fall off.

According to the agency, the number of injuries in a person can range from a few to thousands. The rash tends to focus on the face, palms, and soles of the feet. They can also be found in the mouth, genitals and eyes.