Monkeypox: Municipal Health Department confirms local transmission in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Abhishek Pratap 14 hours ago News Comments Off on Monkeypox: Municipal Health Department confirms local transmission in Rio | Rio de Janeiro 1 Views

Rio’s municipal secretary of health, Rodrigo Pradosaid this Friday (24) that there are already local transmission of monkeypox in the city.

On Thursday night (23), the secretariat had notified two more cases in the municipality. There are two men, aged 25 and 30, who have not traveled abroad or had close contact with travelers.

“Our two confirmed here yesterday [quinta] they don’t have a travel history, they don’t have a history of contact with a suspected or confirmed case,” said Prado. “What sets up local broadcast.”

Until the last update of this report, the Municipality of Rio had confirmed three cases. All have good clinical evolutionare still in home isolation and in daily monitoring, as well as their close contacts, who have not shown symptoms.

São Paulo had confirmed the local transmission last Thursday.

Monkeypox is similar to smallpox that has since been eradicated, but less severe and less infectious — Photo: Science Photo Library

The main modes of transmission of smallpox from monkeys are by close, intimate contact, with an infected person and with skin lesions. It can be from a hug, kiss, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Per hour, this virus is not airbornelike Covid.

Contamination can also occur through contact with infected materials, such as clothing and bedding that were used by the patient.

Health officials say that while the disease was first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak has nothing to do with the animals.

Hygienizing your hands well with soap and water and using gel alcohol are measures that should be intensified, not only because of the smallpox of monkeys, but also because of Covid.

Infographic shows information about monkeypox transmission and symptoms — Photo: BBC

