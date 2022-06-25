Monkeypox: New York Vaccinates Gay and Bisexual Men

The Health Department of New York became on Thursday, the 23rd, eligible for the vaccine against monkey pox gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men (cisgender or transgender). Before, as in other American jurisdictions, the city only offered the immunization to people identified as close contacts of someone with suspected or confirmed disease.

The municipal administration reinforced that anyone can catch and spread smallpox, however, men from the LGBT+ community have been the majority of those infected in the current outbreak of the disease. Therefore, it made those aged 18 and over who had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days eligible for the vaccine.

The immunizer used is Jynneostm, or Jynneos, in a two-dose schedule, with an interval of four weeks. The department noted that being vaccinated soon after exposure reduces the risk of developing the disease. Only one clinic administers the vaccine in the city.

“Members of the LGBT+ community have always been staunch advocates for their rights, including, and especially, when it comes to having timely access to healthcare,” said Ashwin Vasan, the city’s health commissioner. “Smallpox vaccination is a critical tool to enable New Yorkers to protect themselves and help slow the spread of smallpox in our city.”

The mayor Eric Adams stressed that opening the clinic is “a critical tool for keeping New Yorkers healthy.” “We are prepared, not panicked.”

Medical director of the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, a primary care clinic for LGBT+ people, Peter Meacher, called the move an “important step”. But, he said, “it’s equally important to remember that identity is not a risk factor.” “We must be careful not to stigmatize communities that may be disproportionately affected.”

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom had already announced the Vaccination recommendation of gay and bisexual men at “higher risk of exposure to the virus”. The immunizer chosen was the same – but in Europe it is called Imvanex and was previously licensed only to fight smallpox.

Since Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) discusses whether to consider the monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). It’s the same status as the pandemic of Covid-19 and poliovirus. The meeting takes place behind closed doors, with only experts from the emergency committee.

The speech of the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom, was made available to the press. In it, Adhanom, who can declare an international emergency, stressed the importance of countries reporting cases and deaths to the organization. So far, he pointed out, the WHO has been notified of more than 3,200 confirmed cases and one death. “Person-to-person transmission is ongoing and is likely to be underestimated.”

Emergence of cases

The first European case was confirmed on May 7 in an individual who returned to England from Nigeria, where monkeypox is endemic. Since then, countries in Europe, as well as the United States, Canada and Australia, have confirmed cases.

Streaming

First identified in monkeys, the viral disease usually spreads by close contact and occurs mainly in West and Central Africa. It has rarely spread elsewhere, so this new wave of cases outside the mainland is a cause for concern. There are two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe, with up to 10% mortality, and the West African strain, which has a mortality rate of around 1%.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets from an infected person, as well as through shared objects such as bedding and towels. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days.

Symptoms

Symptoms resemble, to a lesser extent, those seen in the past in individuals with smallpox: fever, headache, muscle and back pain for the first five days. Rashes (on the face, palms, soles of the feet), lesions, pustules and, eventually, crusts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of the disease last from 14 to 21 days.

Prevention

According to the Butantan Institute, among the protection measures, authorities advise travelers and residents of endemic countries to avoid contact with sick animals (live or dead) that may harbor the monkeypox virus (rodents, marsupials and primates) and must refrain from eating or handling wild game.

Hygienizing your hands with soap and water or alcohol gel are important tools to avoid exposure to the virus, in addition to contact with infected people.