Mother takes a fall at daughter’s school and gets her butt out: ‘Hilário’

A mother ended up becoming the center of attention at a sports event at her daughter’s high school in Basildon, Essex, England, when she took a tumble while the students’ parents were running and accidentally showed her underwear.

Katie Hannaford, 36, was convinced by her eight-year-old daughter to participate in her school’s Sports Day, which took place on the 15th, although she considers herself “not very sporty”.

Proof of this was that, while running the route proposed to those responsible, the woman ended up falling face down on the lawn and had her blue dress lifted, exposing her panties to the students, teachers and other parents present.

“I’m not sporty at all, but [minha filha] kept begging me. In the end, I agreed to the race — I knew I would come last. I just tripped over my own feet. I think my body was moving too fast for my legs!” Katie told the Daily Star.

“I’m so clumsy, I’m always falling down. I was humiliated at the time, but it is what it is! I showed my panties, which is obviously embarrassing, but you just have to admit it,” she added. “Looking back, it’s hilarious — definitely the funniest thing I’ve ever done in my life!”

The mother, however, said that she has overcome the embarrassment and that she is no longer ashamed of what happened. She even published a video on Facebook that shows the exact moment when the fall happens, which was successful on social networks.

“Kids earned more on Sports Day than they expected! Haha,” he wrote. “If you can’t laugh at yourself then what is life? I’m sorry kids and anyone else watching!”